Mysterious UFO Spotted Lighting Up Sky Over Florida Coast

A strange sight was seen over the Florida coast, and many believed that aliens had finally come. However, as always, it seems there may be a more reasonable explanation.

When a bright light is seen in the sky, it usually ends up being a plane, but above the Treasure Coast there was a shining object that definitely wasn’t your usual flight.

There were several sightings by the public, and they took to social media to share what they had seen. There was plenty of speculation about what the flying object could be and some thought there may even be aliens approaching.

Part of the confusion about the nature of the object stemmed from there being no rockets being scheduled to launch that day. Nonetheless, it seems that this was a planned rocket launch, and Dr Marco Langbroek stepped in to give his hypothesis on what people had seen. Langbroek claimed it was probably a Trident II submarine-launched ballistic missile undergoing testing. This was later supported by other experts.

Eric Vandernoot, an astronomy and physics lab coordinator at Florida Atlantic University, claimed that the fact that the missile reached such heights that it was visible from the Bahamas aligned with the theory that the UFO was a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

The Trident II SLBM has a range of 4,000 nautical miles and as a result, would be capable of achieving the heights of what people saw in the sky. The missile itself is used as part of a nuclear deterrent programme by both the US and the UK, but some will still wonder why the testing of the missile was not stated by the authorities.

The missiles have been known to fly off course, and in 2016 a test saw the missile approach the US mainland by accident. In the end, the missile had to self destruct to protect the public. An accidental change in flight direction may explain why people saw this mysterious object without a warning. However, the authorities have yet to comment on the incident or give greater insight into what flew over the skies.

Despite some evidence that the rocket was a Trident II SLBM, there will be members of the public who are not be convinced by the explanation. In fact, some will choose to believe.