Nanobots Could Be Flowing Through Your Body In The Next 10 Years

Nanobots Could Be Flowing Through Your Body In The Next Ten Years University of Pennsylvania/ Arizona State University

Nanobots could be injected into your bloodstream to help fight illness and even transmit your thoughts to the cloud in the next decade. At least that’s the hope of Ray Kurzweil, Google’s director of engineering.

Kurzweil has predicted that by the year 2030, nanobots will flow through your body. While this may seem unfeasible, there have already been nanobots tested to deliver pain relief to people, and there seems to be a growing focus on the technology. With that said, whether people will want tiny machines in their body remains to be seen.

tiny shapes to study microswimmers Soft Matter Journal

DNA nanobots are being tested on animals, and the idea behind them is that they can seek out cancerous cells and destroy them. It is expected that human testing of this technology will begin in the coming years, and this could be a key factor in bringing Kurzweil’s prophetic vision to life.

The team at the Department of Genetics at Harvard Medical School behind this research, published in ScienceMag, explained their work with nanobots and its broader applicability:

As a proof of principle, nanorobots loaded with combinations of antibody fragments were used in two different types of cell-signaling stimulation in tissue culture. Our prototype could inspire new designs with different selectivities and biologically active payloads for cell-targeting tasks.

Pixabay

With this in mind, it doesn’t seem too unlikely that nanobots could help regulate the health of the human body within the next decade – although the potential to transmit thoughts to the cloud remains in question.

How a nanobot could receive a thought before transmitting the data seems to be a mystery at the moment. This part of Kurzweil’s prediction may not be correct, but given the current rate of innovations, it is probably not worth ruling out.

Who knows, we may have nanobots helping us with our health and thoughts in the next decade, although some may be cautious about diving into this sci-fi unknown.

