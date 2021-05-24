NASA Announces $433 Million Scout Mission For Next Crewed Trip To The Moon

NASA/Pixabay

NASA has announced a $433.5 million scouting mission for the next time astronauts travel to the moon.

Over the course of the space race, NASA has landed 12 people on the lunar surface. The most recent crewed moon landing dates back to Apollo 17 in December 1972 – since then, despite numerous missions beyond our atmosphere, nobody has gone back to the moon.

However, as part of its Artemis program, the space agency has revealed plans to send up a rover in 2023 ahead of astronauts the following year.

The rover, named VIPER, is set to explore to the lunar south pole, searching for suitable landing sites as well as sources of water and any other resources that could be harvested by humans.

Unlike earlier rovers, VIPER will come equipped with headlights to explore ‘the dark side of the moon’, revealing regions of the lunar surface that have been shrouded in darkness for billions of years. Its mission will last three lunar days (around 90 Earth days).

‘Running on solar power, VIPER will need to quickly maneuver around the extreme swings in light and dark at the lunar South Pole,’ NASA’s press release explains.

Lori Glaze, director for NASA’s Planetary Science Division, said, ‘The data received from VIPER has the potential to aid our scientists in determining precise locations and concentrations of ice on the Moon and will help us evaluate the environment and potential resources at the lunar south pole in preparation for Artemis astronauts.’

The VIPER will carry four instruments: the Regolith and Ice Drill for Exploring New Terrains (TRIDENT) hammer drill; the Mass Spectrometer Observing Lunar Operations (MSolo) instrument; the Near Infrared Volatiles Spectrometer System (NIRVSS); and the Neutron Spectrometer System (NSS).

Glaze added, ‘This is yet another example of how robotic science missions and human exploration go hand in hand, and why both are necessary as we prepare to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon.’

NASA's VIPER rover. (NASA)

Sarah Noble, program scientist for VIPER, said, ‘VIPER will be the most capable robot NASA has ever sent to the lunar surface and allow us to explore parts of the Moon we’ve never seen.’

She added, ‘The rover will teach us about the origin and distribution of water on the Moon and prepare us to harvest resources 240,000 miles from Earth that could be used to safely send astronauts even farther into space, including Mars.’

As part of its mission in 2024, NASA will land the first woman on the moon alongside another crew member.