NASA Astronaut Victor Glover Shares Video Looking At Earth From SpaceX Crew Capsule

by : Hannah Smith on : 27 Nov 2020 19:17
Victor Glover/Twitter

Earlier this month, Victor Glover sat alongside three other astronauts on launchpad 39A of the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. Onboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft, he was about to become one of the first people to fly onboard a commercial rocket, and the first black man ever to live on the International Space Station.

The launch went smoothly, and after just over a week of getting used to his new home, Glover has shared a video documenting his experience of the journey into space.

It’s only a short clip, but it’s a unique look inside the Crew Dragon capsule as it soars away from Earth and towards the ISS. Glover shows his followers the view outside the window of the spacecraft, from which you can see the curvature of the Earth and the clouds and ocean below.

Speaking to the camera, the NASA astronaut – looking pretty amazed by the view – comments ‘The video doesn’t do it justice, it is pretty amazing though.’

In a tweet, Glover added that ‘the scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective

Glover is a former US Navy fighter pilot who entered NASA’s astronaut training program in 2013. Last week’s launch was his first time in space, and he’s set to spend the next six months living on the International Space Station.

PA Images

Before the launch, Glover said:

Flying has been such an important part of my professional life and I love to do it,

6,400 feet, that’s the highest up I’ve ever been above the ground and so to get to a point beyond that, that’ll be a little special moment.

Alongside two other NASA astronauts and one Japanese astronaut, Glover lifted off on board Resilience at 7:27pm EST on November 15, docking with the ISS just over a day later. The crew joined three other astronauts, marking the first time seven astronauts have lived onboard the space station at once.

