NASA Believes Jupiter's Icy Moon Might Glow In The Dark NASA/JPL-CALTECH / PA

It has been theorised that one of Jupiter’s closest satellites could host life because of its icy surface, and it seems that the moon may also glow in the dark.

Europa is the sixth-closest moon to Jupiter and is one of the most interesting of all the planet’s 79 known satellites. The fact that the moon has an icy surface has led many to question its possible habitability, and what may exist on the planet. A recent study looked into how the radiation from Jupiter impacts the planet, and it appears the result is that the moon glows.

Hubble’s Crisp New Image of Jupiter and Europa NASA

An experiment by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory attempted to recreate how Jupiter and Europa interact. The test found that Jupiter, which has the largest strongest radiation emissions in the galaxy bar the Sun, would make the moon glow because of its radiation. For the test itself, the team recreated the radiation effects with an Ice Chamber, which contained the minerals found on the moon, and an electron-beam. They found that when the beam hit the purpose-built Ice Chamber, it would glow.

Murthy Gudipati, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, stated:

If Europa weren’t under this radiation, it would look the way our moon looks to us – dark on the shadowed side, but because it’s bombarded by the radiation from Jupiter, it glows in the dark.

While the radiating glow has yet to be spotted through a telescope, scientists are hoping that the effect could provide more information about the chemical foundation of the moon. There will also be closer inspections of the moons of Jupiter in the coming years.

The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) spacecraft will offer a closer look at the moons of Jupiter (including Ganymede and Callisto), and it is hoped that it will be able to give more details about the possibly habitable moon and its glow after it launches in 2022.