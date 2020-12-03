NASA Confirms Object That Flew Past Earth Is A 50-Year-Old Rocket Booster

NASA

The Surveyor 2 was considered a failure for NASA as it missed its lunar landing and crashed in 1966. However, NASA has confirmed one of its boosters has now flown past Earth.

After decades of floating in the unknown, the Surveyor 2 Centaur rocket booster has come back for another look at Earth. The rocket booster was used to launch the Surveyor 2 at the height of the space race in 1966. While the Surveyor 2 crashed into the Moon after a vernier thruster failed to ignite and did not manage to complete its mission, the rocket booster has been floating in space ever since.

Through the use of telescopes, the stainless steel composition of the rocket booster was recognised, but more investigation was required before the floating booster could be identified. By comparing the spectrum data of a known Centaur rocket, astronomers were able to match the model and then conclude that the orbiting satellite was the rocket booster from the Surveyor 2.

Astronomers were already confident that the satellite was not natural because of its orbit around the Sun, nonetheless, it is a surprising historical reminder of a previous mission.

The rocket booster will remain around the earth until March 2021 when it will continue to head in the direction of the Sun. It will be a long time before the satellite will return home after this, so those with a telescope may want to get a glimpse of this piece of history before it’s too late.

