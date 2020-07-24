NASA Creates Incredible 4K Video So You Can Experience Mars' Landscape Up Close ElderFox Documentaries/NASA

Truly stunning footage, created using NASA’s robotic rovers, has revealed just what it would be like to walk across the surface of Mars.

The incredible 4K resolution clip shows off panoramic views of the Red Planet’s surface, from sand dunes to jagged rocks.

Titled Journey Across the Surface of Another World, the 10-minute video was posted to YouTube by Britain’s ElderFox Documentaries, who say it was created using digital photos shot by three NASA rovers.

If you’re ready for an out of this world experience, check it out here:

‘This is the first time Martian footage has been rendered in stunning, 4K resolution,’ the narrator says.

As the video goes on, it explains that the NASA team has given each place its own name, which pops up in the corner of the screen. The locations featured have been named Cape Verde, Santa Maria Crater, Burns Cliff and Marathon Valley Entrance.

While the video feels very much like a real video, it is actually made up of a number of stills that have been ‘stitched together’ to create the illusion of the camera panning across what looks like it could be dessert here on Earth, offering the ‘most lifelike experience of being on Mars’.

In some of the shots you can see the rovers that recorded the footage, while others have small black sections to show where the scenery wasn’t able to be photographed.

In one scene, the narrator describes the composite image of a huge Mars valley, the ‘largest mosaic ever put together,’ which was created using more than 1,000 photos and shot by Curiosity the rover between November 24 and December 1 of last year.

‘The rover was exploring the area named ‘Glen Torridon’ which was theorised to contain large amounts of clay,’ they say.

‘Clay found on Mars signals the presence of water in the past. At this point, in 2020, the NASA rovers have found irrefutable evidence that Mars was once a watery planet.’

NASA Creates Incredible 4K Video So You Can Experience Mars' Landscape Up Close ElderFox Documentaries/NASA

In the video, the sky appears to be yellow and blue, despite the Martian sky actually being reddish and hazy. However, the narrator explains that this is because of ‘the re-colouring of images done by NASA in order to aid geologists identifying rock formations.’

They added:

This technique also produces a much clearer picture so we can see Mars in much greater detail.

Two of the three rovers are no longer functioning as a result of getting trapped in a sand dune, however another rover called Perseverance is expected to join Curiosity on Mars next year.