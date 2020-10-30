NASA Probe That Could Reveal Secrets Of Early Solar System Returning To Earth After Major Scare

NASA Probe Osiris Rex Could Reveal Secrets Of Early Solar System Returning To Earth After Major Scare PA Images

OSIRIS-REx is returning to Earth four years after its initial departure and after a recent scare about the number of samples the NASA probe was collecting.

The OSIRIS-REx was set to collect samples from asteroid Bennu, but it proved to be too successful in its mission. The NASA probe collected too much data and it almost jeopardised whether it could make the return flight to Earth.

One sample of rock was so large that it prevented the container from shutting its door. As a result, samples had to be let go but the probe and its remaining cargo are now set to return to Earth.

In order to return the probe had to leave two parts of its robotic arm behind. One part contained nitrogen gas, while the other was the collector head used to gather samples. After this was done, the Twitter account of the probe was keen to spread the news about the OSIRIS-REx’s homecoming.

The tweet showed footage of the container closing, and those who have been following the journey of the probe seemed pleased at the conclusion to the turbulent days of this week. Looking forward, it is now unclear how much material the machine has collected and whether it will have useful items when it makes it back to Earth. However, the team behind the mission is optimistic.

Dante Lauretta, the principal investigator of the OSIRIS-REx mission, told The Verge:

Even though we have lost sample as a result of the mylar flap being wedged open, we are confident, I am confident, and this team is confident that we still have hundreds of grams of sample that we plan to bring back to the Earth.

The probe will complete its seven-year journey on September 24, 2023, when it lands in Utah and it will be exciting to see what materials the overzealous collector managed to recover from the distant asteroid.