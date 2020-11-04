9pm NASA Raises Concerns That Planned Satellite Mega-Constellation Could Risk 'Catastrophic Collision' PA/SpaceX

When it comes to space, NASA knows what it’s talking about, which makes it all the more concerning the space agency has warned that a new satellite ‘mega-constellation’ being planned by a private US company could have some serious risks.

NASA gave the rare warning in response to an application made by AST & Science to the Federal Communications Commission, which oversees commercial space activities. The company reportedly wants to build a mega-constellation of up to 243 satellites to act as ‘cell towers in space’, providing 4G and 5G connections back on Earth.

That’s a lot of satellites, and they’d be giant objects, too. The FCC filing states that the antennas on each satellite would span 900 square metres – that’s larger than a basketball court. The project, which the Texas-based company calls SpaceMobile, has so far raised an estimated $120 million.

This isn’t the first time a company has proposed this kind of thing. Most notably, Elon Musk’s Starlink network already has around 800 satellites in orbit. However, according to Ars Technica, it is the first time NASA has objected to a planning application like this, which suggests they think these particular cell towers are a really bad idea.

NASA’s main concern is that the company is trying to place its mega-constellation in a risky part of space. The proposed altitude for the satellites puts them within close range of a group of monitoring satellites operated by NASA and the US Geological Survey known as the A-train constellation. According to NASA, it’s a particularly busy region that has seen ‘a large number of conjunctions between space objects.’ Basically, things crash into each other quite a lot around there.

What’s more, the AST & Science group has never tried to build something this large before, and NASA estimates that the size of the satellites, combined with the company’s lack of experience, could realistically lead to roughly 10% of the satellites failing while in orbit. These failed satellites would be unable to adjust course and, obviously, giant, uncontrollable hunks of metal floating through a dangerous part of space is not ideal for anyone.

In a letter to the FCC, NASA wrote:

Given the size of these particular satellites, failure rates in the range of what have been observed with recent large constellation efforts would present an unacceptably high risk of a catastrophic debris-producing collision.

And even if the mega-constellation doesn’t fail, manoeuvring the various satellites, including the A-train constellation, around each other would require a lot of effort. NASA estimates that up to 1,500 actions and 15,000 planning activities would be required each year to adjust the satellites’ course. That’s an average of four manoeuvres every day.

In a response to NASA’s letter, Raymond Sedwick, chief scientist for space systems at AST, said the company was ‘confident that we can work with them to address their concerns’.

The FCC has so far approved almost all of these types of planning application, but if NASA tells you your space project is dangerous, maybe it’s worth having a bit of a rethink.