NASA Scientists Demonstrate Long-Distance 'Quantum Teleportation' For First Time Ever NASA

NASA, Caltech and Fermilab scientists have achieved long-distance quantum teleportation, but this does not mean that all objects can reappear elsewhere instantly.

Instead, information that is contained in qubits has been teleported a significant distance through entanglement.

By using quantum communication networks, NASA has managed to transfer quantum information (qubits) at speed of light over 27 miles. While quantum teleportation may evoke ideas of being able to travel without a vehicle to a new location, this achievement could actually impact how machines communicate and the ways we receive information. Quantum communication uses photons rather than computer code, and this means it can’t be hacked.

teleporter CQNET

This is the first instance of quantum teleportation, and the science behind the achievement is fascinating. To send the information stored in qubits, the researchers utilised entanglement. Entanglement is when two particles share spatial proximity and can not be described independently. In this instance, the particles are 27 miles apart, but because they cannot exist without one and other, they have performed quantum teleportation.

Researchers from Caltech, NASA, and Fermilab (Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory) managed to build a unique transportation system between two labs, and the system comprised of three nodes. These three nodes interacted to create a qubit sequence that sent a signal instantly. This means that there is no waiting period between the creation and sending of the information. The information that was sent was 90 percent accurate, and while it was not perfect, the researchers are now hopeful for the future.

Below is a diagram of the quantum teleportation system:

internet with photons Physical Review Journal

In a press release professor Maria Spiropulu, from Caltech, explained why the fidelity of the information was of importance:

This high fidelity is important especially in the case of quantum networks designed to connect advanced quantum devices, including quantum sensors.

Going forward, it is now hoped that quantum teleportation can be transferred to practical uses, such as an information network between labs who wish to send information to each other.

Equally, the technology could be part of quantum computers that could deliver more power than our most advanced supercomputers. There is also the possibility, that sensors could use the technology that was displayed in the research.

At the moment these applications are a long way off, and this achievement in of itself is worth celebrating. Nonetheless, this research could lead to exciting possibilities.