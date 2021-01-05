NASA Shows Off 2021 Lunar Plans In New Video NASA

Despite the global pandemic, NASA still has big plans for 2021, and the space agency showcased its projects in an exciting trailer.

When NASA revealed it had found water on the moon, many were excited about what the space agency would find next. It turns out that NASA plans to build stations on the moon for astronauts, and 2021 may see the foundation of these plans being built. A video showing the projects of NASA reveals how the space agency will develop projects on the moon and beyond.

Advert 10

Check out the trailer for NASA’s year of missions below:

The video illustrates plans to test out the space launching systems for the Artemis 1 mission. This mission will send the Orion spacecraft on an orbit of the moon, laying down the groundwork for future missions with astronauts that are scheduled for 2023.

The space agency also wants to deliver technology to the surface of the moon alongside commercial tech providers. On top of this, NASA wants to select a human landing system to place on the moon so that humans can explore the natural satellite further.

Advert 10

Aside from the moon, NASA also intends to focus on Mars this year. Through the Perseverance Rover, the space agency intends to collect rocks from the red planet and it is hoped that they will provide a deeper insight into the history of the planet. Looking even further into space, the James Webb telescope is on course to be sent up into space later this year.

While these projects will excite many, NASA acknowledged the challenges that it has faced in recent months that will likely continue into this year.

Mars PA

A recent report found that NASA sending astronauts to the moon would not happen until 2024. This is because of budget constraints from the US government, as well as the challenges the agency has faced when implementing remote working in the face of the global pandemic. With this in mind, the progress made this year may be a challenge to replicate consistently.

Advert 10

Nonetheless, setting up technology on the moon, collecting samples from Mars and sending a powerful telescope into space is a busy year. Particularly, as less high profile missions will also be carried out simultaneously.

While NASA has faced challenges, this new trailer makes the future look bright and it will be exciting to see what discoveries the space agency makes.