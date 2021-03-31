NASA Supersonic Jet Will Take You Anywhere On The Planet ‘Within Three Hours’
A brand new NASA supersonic jet will reportedly be able to take passengers anywhere on the planet within the space of three hours.
This week, US aircraft manufacturer Aerion has announced its new AS3 plane, which is expected to open up exciting new possibilities for international travel. Made in partnership with NASA, it’s hoped it will be ready for lift off by the close of the decade.
This innovative new craft will apparently be able to zoom passengers from London to New York in just one hour, carrying as many as 50 passengers for 7,000 miles at speeds within the Mach 3-5 range [2302 mph to 3836 mph].
You can check out more about the aircraft below:
Loading…
As per a press release, Aerion’s chairman, president and CEO, Tom Vice said:
At Aerion, our vision is to build a future where humanity can travel between any two points on our planet within three hours. Supersonic flight is the starting point, but it is just that – the beginning. To truly revolutionise global mobility as we know it today, we must push the boundaries of what is possible.
The AS3 forms the next step in our long-term technology roadmap and will bring Aerion’s high Mach flight capability to a broader audience; we look forward to sharing more on our design later this year.
Aerion has revealed that production on the AS3 plane will begin as of 2023 at a brand new 100-acre production facility based in Florida.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Technology, London, NASA, New York, Now
CreditsAerion Supersonic/YouTube
Aerion Supersonic/YouTube