NASA Tracks Down Fast Radio Bursts From Galaxies Half The Universe’s Lifetime Ago
Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) from galaxies that existed billions of years ago have been captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
Astronomers have been able to use NASA’s Hubble Telescope to find the location of five FRBs on or near the spiral arms of distant galaxies.
FRBs are rare events that produce ‘as much energy in a thousandth of a second as the Sun does in a year’. However, because of their flashing and sporadic nature, they are very difficult to track and source. Fortunately, astronomers have now been able to find five examples of FRBs and gather some insights.
The first FRB was discovered in 2001, and since then 1,000 have been found. However, tracking and gathering data from these bursts of light has been difficult. This is where the Hubble came in, and it did this by monitoring the spiral arms of galaxies. The spiral arms of a galaxy show the largest and brightest young stars.
Alexandra Mannings of the University of California, Santa Cruz, the study’s lead author, noted:
Our results are new and exciting. This is the first high-resolution view of a population of FRBs, and Hubble reveals that five of them are localized near or on a galaxy’s spiral arms.
Most of the galaxies are massive, relatively young, and still forming stars. The imaging allows us to get a better idea of the overall host-galaxy properties, such as its mass and star-formation rate, as well as probe what’s happening right at the FRB position because Hubble has such great resolution.
Due to a lack of knowledge about how FRBs occur, context is important. This study has been able to give astronomers the ability to identify the properties of the astral activity, and it has also provided information on what may be the cause of them.
There had been plenty of conjecture about whether these bursts came from huge young stars, but by following a galaxy’s spiral arms trace, the astronomers found that FRBs do not come from the youngest or most massive stars.
Wen-fai Fong, of Northwestern University in Evanston, explained what this lets us know about FRBs:
In this case, the FRBs are thought to come from flares from a young magnetar. Massive stars go through stellar evolution and becomes neutron stars, some of which can be strongly magnetized, leading to flares and magnetic processes on their surfaces, which can emit radio light. Our study fits in with that picture and rules out either very young or very old progenitors for FRBs.
This study gives insight into the emissions of stars from galaxies that are billions of years old and marks the beginning of further research into the source of incredibly powerful flashes.
The team’s full results will appear in the next issue of The Astrophysical Journal.
