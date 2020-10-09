Native American Tribe Gets First Access To SpaceX Starlink Network

Washington State Department of Commerce/PA Images

Many have been excited by SpaceX’s new space-based internet service, and it has already helped out some grateful communities.

The Hoh Tribe is based on the east coast of the state of Washington, and they have been experiencing issues with the internet for a long time. As a result, the tribe were introduced to SpaceX, and it seems that the space-based internet endeavour known as Starlink has helped the situation.

Before having access to Starlink services, the Hoh Tribe had been using incredibly slow internet; in fact, it had download speeds of between 0.3 to 0.7Mbps. However, the early access that SpaceX has given to the tribe has significantly changed how they can use the internet.

Fittingly, the tribe described the differences Starlink was making on Twitter, writing:

“What a difference high-speed internet can make! Our children can participate in remote learning, residents can access #healthcare.”

The new download speed is 100Mbps; this is not only a huge change in terms of speed, but it also seems to be altering how the community uses the internet. The fact that the internet is already encouraging remote learning and healthcare appears to be a tangible difference that access to Starlink has made.

Looking forward, the space-based internet provider looks set to provide similar download speeds across the planet in the future by using 700 low-orbit satellites. Whether it can make an impact on other communities who struggle to access online services remains to be seen, but many hope it will.