Nerf Is Now Making The Mandalorian’s Unique Rifle

by : Hannah Smith on : 07 Dec 2020 17:06
What’s better than a Nerf blaster? A Mandalorian-themed Nerf blaster, obviously.

The Mando-themed Disney merch blitz is ramping up again just in time for Christmas, and while its not quite an animatronic Baby Yoda, this latest offering is pretty cool too.

Where Star Wars fans in the past might have been satisfied with a pop-out lightsaber, this year its all about this Amban Phase-pulse blaster – a fully functional replica of the model seen in the show.

We’d say this would be ideal for a younger sibling, but to be honest, we reckon most of them are going to end up in the hands of fully-grown adults.

At more than four feet long, The Verge reports it might just be the longest Nerf gun ever made, which is as good a reason to buy it as any. If that doesn’t sell it to you, it also features a light-up scope and blaster sounds, and comes with a lot of fake wear-and-tear to really make it seem like the real deal.

And, most importantly, the gun also fits standard Nerf Elite bullets and cartridges. It’s not got any rapid fire tech, and Hasbro hasn’t confirmed its range, but it’ll still be the coolest weapon at any office Nerf battle.

The new Mandalorian blaster is set to go on sale for pre-orders later today, December 7, for $120, but if you’re thinking you’ve found the perfect Christmas present, we’ve got bad news: the toys aren’t expected to ship until well into 2021.

