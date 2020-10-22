Netflix Is Giving An Entire Country Free Access For Two Days PA

Lots of people enjoy Netflix, and while the fear of missing out on a quality series is enough to encourage most to sign up to the streaming service, others may need an added incentive.

Many will think of Netflix synonymously with streaming, but the service is still looking to grow its global brand and this has led to an interesting strategy in the upcoming months. In a bid to gain more subscribers, Netflix is giving the entirety of India two days of free use of its services. The news comes shortly after the company decided to stop its free trial policy.

The new campaign is being released under the name ‘StreamFest’ on December 4th.

Netflix Is Giving An Entire Country Free Access For Two Days Pixabay

When discussing the nationwide free use of Netflix, chief operating officer Greg Peters told Protocol:

We think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have, really creating an event, and hopefully get a bunch of those folks to sign up.

It will be interesting to see how this campaign is received in India and whether it can pick up the traction that Peters is hoping for. It seems that the idea is to hook viewers in before encouraging them to sign up to a subscription and this may pay off, but the campaign cannot be utilised by a whole nation at once.

The company is limiting the number of people who can access the service for free. Despite being freely available across India, the required app will have a capacity and an in-app text will read ‘Netflix StreamFest is at capacity.’ Regardless of the capacity on the application, many will want to use the services of Netflix at no charge.

Netflix Is Giving An Entire Country Free Access For Two Days Pixabay

This move may correlate with Netflix not growing in the way it had been projected this quarter. The company added 2.2 million subscribers in the third quarter of this year and, while this may sound like a lot, it is below the estimates of the company.

Whether this move will allow the company to bounce back remains to be seen, but it seems to be a good initiative for the people of India to take advantage of.