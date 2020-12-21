Never-Before-Seen Simpsons Game Found For Sega Dreamcast

cancelled simpsons game DreamcasticChannel/YouTube

When people think of classic Simpsons games they often think of The Simpsons: Hit & Run. However, a game that was designed for Sega’s Dreamcast has now emerged, which also utilised the 3D world of Springfield, although it is unclear what kind of story the game would have.

The Dreamcast is widely regarded as a console that came before its time, with its impressive hardware and online capabilities being superior to its competitors despite a lack of interest from consumers.

It seems that Fox Entertainment had intended to put the console through its paces with a Simpsons game that was 3D and used cell-shading. Unfortunately, this never came to fruition but the gameplay demo has been uncovered by the DreamcasticChannel on YouTube and it reveals a unique looking game.

Check out the full clip of the Simpsons tech demo below:

The game entitled The Simpsons: Bug Squad, was found on a Dreamcast development kit, and it seems that Red Lemon Studios were developing the demo. The studio made games like Aironauts for the PlayStation 1 and also worked on several projects before its dissolution. It is unclear whether the game was shelved because of the performance of the Dreamcast, the decision of Red Lemon Studios, or another reason entirely.

This game seemingly had a unique concept, with a focus on a bug. The tech demo has players jump around the kitchen and living room of the Simpsons’ household. The cell-shading makes the level look incredibly similar to the animated show back in 2000. Players can also watch an Itchy and Scratchy episode from the series.

Apart from the ability to jump and glide, it is unclear exactly what the purpose of the game is and whether there would be more bugs in the squad. However, if it is anything like Hit & Run or The Simpsons Game, there would be a fully fleshed out story to justify the adventure.

The Simpsons Movie 20th Century Studios

It seems that this game was ill-fated given the fact that the Dreamcast was Sega’s last venture into consoles, and that Red Lemon Studios stopped making games shortly after. Nonetheless, it is interesting to see what could have been, and just how good a cell-shaded game could have been 20 years ago.

This game could have been everybody’s favourite gift at Christmas, just like Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge.