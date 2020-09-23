New Dating App Elate Makes It Difficult To Ghost People You’re Talking To
Whether you’re the ghoster or a ghostee, we’ve all had some kind of ghosting experience – but new dating app elate is looking to put an end to it.
We’ve all got a mate who has bragged about their Tinder inbox being filled with messages, but elate only allows you to have three conversations on the go at one time. Genius, or the stuff of nightmares? I’ll let you decide.
Following on from this, if someone you’re chatting to decides to end your conversation so they can speak to someone new, you’ll be told – so you won’t be sat around crying into a tub of ice cream while waiting for a message that’s never coming.
If you’re worried your dating app game isn’t the best, elate will soon have a feature that gives its users feedback every time a chat ends, so you can become a better dater.
Dating apps are also pretty superficial. Basing your decision on whether you fancy them or not from a couple of pictures is pretty hard, plus – do they really look like that? I mean, we’ve all seen Catfish. With this in mind, elate apparently matches people on both their appearances and personalities in a bid to find people their perfect partner.
The new app, which was released earlier this month, was designed during lockdown after many people turned to the likes of Tinder and Bumble out of boredom. Its founder Sanjay Panchal hopes elate will increase accountability on online dating.
He said:
People on dating apps have become so flaky and unreliable that it’s hard to know where you stand.
When you only talk to three people at a time you become more selective about who you match with and it becomes easier to build real connections with fewer distractions.
We’ve seen this lead to more relationships, and for the times it doesn’t work out we let you know so you can move on.
Fancy trying it out for yourself? You can check it out here.
