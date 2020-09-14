New Dating App String Only Lets You Talk Via Voice Note

The idea came about as a result of using dating apps and realising it’s pretty difficult to get your whole personality across through text messages.

Texting a friend is easy and feels natural because you already know them and understand their personality, sarcasm and jokes. But doing the same with a stranger you’ve never spoken with is a lot more difficult. So why not do the natural thing and use your voice to communicate? We think voice notes allow people to show their true personality in a much more fun and impactful way.