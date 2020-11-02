New Device Can Extract Water Out Of Thin Air

MIT

It’s a sad reality that millions of people across the world still lack access to clean drinking water. But apparently, the solution could lie not in the ground, but in thin air.

A new device developed by a team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology can reportedly extract and condense clean water from dry air, without relying on electricity.

The solar powered device works by using temperature difference to transfer water molecules onto adsorbent materials, where the water is condensed using the heat from the sun, before being moved back into a container. When there’s no sunlight to heat the thermal plates that condense the water, molecules can be collected onto the materials before being harvested the next day.

According to IFL Science, this isn’t the first time a solution like this has been proposed, but the MIT team’s device does seem to be the most effective attempt to use this process so far. Whereas previous versions were seen as too limited in their use, this time, researchers have added a second stage of adsorption-desorption to increase capacity, and have also shifted away from specialist materials to instead use more widely available – and likely cheaper – options.

Scientists working on this new device believe it could work in places where humidity is as low as 20%, whereas similar devices currently in use in some deserts regions require air with at least 50% humidity to produce water.

At the moment, the device is capable of producing 0.8 litres of water per day. That’s pretty impressive, but considering the human body requires roughly 2.5 litres a day to survive, it’s likely that researchers will have to boost the device’s production before it can be deployed as a realistic solution to water crises.

In an interview with New Scientist, Alina LaPotin – one of the scientists working on the device – said:

In areas where water scarcity is a problem, it’s important to consider different technologies which provide water, particularly as climate change will exacerbate many water scarcity issues

Water scarcity may seem like an issue that only affects less developed regions of the world, however scientists have warned that accelerating climate change is likely to cause severe droughts in nations throughout the world. Places like California are currently experiencing their driest years on record, and the situation is set to only worsen.

The hope is that devices like this one can show the way forward, towards a more sustainable way of ensuring the world’s population doesn’t go thirsty.