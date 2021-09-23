unilad
Advert

New Drastic Proposal Could Unite Apple And Android Users Forever

by : Hannah Smith on : 23 Sep 2021 14:21
New Drastic Proposal Could Unite Apple And Android Users ForeverAlamy

Apple could be forced to abandon its charging ports in favour of USB-C chargers, according to new EU proposals.

Legislation suggested by the European Commission would see the USB-C port become standard across all electronic devices, impacting phones as well as tablets, cameras, headphones and other portable devices.

Advert
USB-C chargers could become standard in the EU (Alamy)Alamy

If successful, the plans would most significantly impact Apple, who have stuck with their own unique lightning chargers across most of their products – although recent iPad and MacBook products have come with USB-C compatibility.

The company has previously rejected the proposals on the grounds they would restrict competition, telling the BBC ‘we remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world.’

The EU says it’s introducing the proposals in an effort to cut down on waste from electronic devices, with the standardised charging ports aimed at encouraging consumers to reuse cables on multiple devices.

Advert
The EU proposals is aiming to reduce waste (Alamy)Alamy

‘We gave industry plenty of time to come up with their own solutions, now time is ripe for legislative action for a common charger,’ European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said. ‘This is an important win for our consumers and environment and in line with our green and digital ambitions.’

According to the BBC, the European Commission hopes to pass the legislation in 2022, with manufacturers then set to be given two years to switch to USB-C ports across affected devices.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson Was Awarded A Very NSFW Cake Following Emmy Win
Film and TV

Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson Was Awarded A Very NSFW Cake Following Emmy Win

Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her Abortion As She Addresses Texas Law
Film and TV

Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her Abortion As She Addresses Texas Law

Gabby Petito: Body Found Confirmed To Be That Of Missing YouTuber
News

Gabby Petito: Body Found Confirmed To Be That Of Missing YouTuber

Gabby Petito: Eyewitness Reports Seeing Brian Laundrie Acting ‘Weird’ In Park Where Body Was Found
News

Gabby Petito: Eyewitness Reports Seeing Brian Laundrie Acting ‘Weird’ In Park Where Body Was Found

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: Technology, Android, Apple, EU, Now

Credits

BBC

  1. BBC

    EU rules to force USB-C chargers for all phones

 