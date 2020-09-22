New ‘Face With Spiral Eyes’ Emoji Is The Perfect Way To Express Your 2020 Anguish

'Face With Spiral Eyes' Emoji The Perfect Way To Express Your 2020 Feelings Emojipedia/PA Images

From day dot, 2020 has slapped us silly. We’re far from the shallow now… so, I’m here to offer you a nice emoji in these trying times.

If you’re sitting there, feeling downtrodden, grumpy, even disembodied from the constant, swirling chaos of the globe, think of what you’ve achieved over the past 10 months.

We all live through history – because, you know, time – but this year, we’re experiencing a lot at once. That in itself is enough to send your eyes into a spin – aptly, we’ve got an emoji for that very expression.

Emojis Emojipedia

A new crop of emoji has been approved by the Unicode Consortium to assist in illustrating the complex emotions we’ve all been feeling recently. Unfortunately, they likely won’t reach your phone until 2021, if not much later this year.

There’s the ‘face with spiral eyes’ emoji, also known as ‘face unwell’, associated with keywords like dizzy, hypnotised, trouble and ‘whoa’. Of course, it could be used in the context of suffering from vertigo, or even feeling a bit peaky. But let’s see how you’re coping after I run down some of the events which happened this year alone.

Bushfire Canberra Australia PA Images

The Australian bushfires wrecked havoc across the country, obliterating the wildlife and land of New South Wales. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash. George Floyd was killed and Black Lives Matter protests faced violence across the world.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit the royal family to do their own thing. US President Donald Trump managed to avoid impeachment. Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sent to prison. Murder hornets seemingly arrived to terrorise the US. Almost 960,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus globally. But Parasite did win a load of Oscars.

Bong Joon Ho with oscars PA Images

2020 has seen a decades’ worth of current affairs, for better or worse. For those who spend all day, every day on social media, spiral eyes are a common occurrence.

The others also feel tailored to right now, such as ‘face in clouds’, which has big ‘I pretend I do not see it’ energy. With keywords like absentminded and head in clouds, we can all relate to that spaciness, I’m sure.

Face exhaling emoji Emojipedia

Then there’s ‘face exhaling’, with features a pretty disgruntled, exhausted emoji (the natural endpoint of reading the news). There’s also a ‘heart on fire’ – perfect for romantic disasters or listening to a cracking song – and ‘heart mending’, which is pretty self-explanatory.

You’ll also be able to add a beard to any face emoji, whether it’s to live your puberty-denying dreams of facial hair or to show how haggard you’ve become. I suspect it’ll be the latter.

