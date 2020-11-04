New Jeep Gladiator Top Dog Concept Comes With An Electric Hot Dog Grill Jeep

Winch system, mountain bike gear, LED light rig… electric hot dog grill? All this and more can be found on Jeep’s latest concept car.

The Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept was revealed earlier this week, and the company has clearly gone all in.

Advert 10

The concept, which was designed with mountain bikers in mind, features a whole host of off-roading specs. All in all, there are over 20 Jeep Performance Parts on the car, which also carries 17-inch JPP aluminium wheels with 37-inch tyres, and a two inch lift kit with FOX shocks for increased ground clearance.

Mopar have also kitted the car out with a range of custom accessories. The hood is equipped with a snorkel, a grill guard and the all important winching system, as well as five-inch LED spotlights for night-driving, CNET reports.

The back of the car has all the storage you’d expect from a Jeep, including roof racks, a PCOR flat bed with bike maintenance tools and more rigs for external lighting and power. There’s also a rear winch system, a fuel storage container and the classic spare tyre strapped to the boot.

Advert 10

The unexpected star of the show, though, is the kitchen set-up. A drawer on the driver’s side of the flat bed opens up to reveal a mini-fridge and, incredibly, an inbuilt electric hot dog grill – because if you’re going to call your car the Top Dog, it’s really only fair that you give drivers hot dogs on demand.

Jeep

Under the hood, the Jeep Gladiator Top Dog is powered by a 3.6L pentastar V6 engine, and offers 285 horsepower with 250lb-ft of torque. The winch system is also a beast, handling up to 8,000 pounds.

In one last nod to the name, Jeep have painted the car a shade called K9 blue, with the same colour stitching accenting the classic leather interior.

Advert 10

It’s a shame that Jeep have launched this concept in a year when the SEMA show – where it was most likely originally headed – will be entirely online. And with the car unlikely to ever go into production, there’s little chance of us getting a glimpse of it in real life. Still, it’s good to know that when it comes to off-road concepts, Jeep are still the top dog.