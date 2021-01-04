New LG Display Will Transform From Flat To Curved For Immersive Gaming
Curved displays have had somewhat of a mixed reception from TV watchers, but LG is now showcasing a screen that will utilise the best of flat and curved displays.
While flat screens are widely regarded as the best way to watch TV and films, curved displays do offer greater immersion for gaming. LG is combining both flat and curved screens with an innovative prototype that has something for everyone. Well, everyone who doesn’t want a television bigger than 48 inches.
The 48-inch Bendable CSO display has a lot of innovative features, and it has been teased as part of a trailer for LG’s participation in the upcoming CES 2021 event.
You can see the display at the 19-second mark in the teaser video for CES 2021:
The display uses OLED to give a thin screen that can also bend when required. The screen can ‘bend up to a radius of 1,000mm without affecting the function of the display’, which will allow users to transition from television to games seamlessly. The adaptability of the prototype also comes with some clever sound features.
LG has previously used vibrating screens to produce audio that gives a ‘vivid sense of reality’, and this is a feature that is also used in this unique prototype.
In a press statement, LG detailed the technology and its application in gaming:
The 48-inch Bendable CSO display’s ultra-slim film exciter, which is the part that vibrates the display, has been reduced to a thickness of just 0.6mm from 9mm and therefore allows viewers to enjoy a thinner screen as well as highly impressive sound.
OLED technology has recently been gaining attention in the gaming TV market for its superiority, as each pixel emits its own light, offering an infinite contrast ratio. This creates another level of vivid picture quality, along with the seamless experience delivered by a response time of 0.1 milliseconds (ms), a refresh rate of 120Hz per second, and a wide variable refresh rate range from 40Hz to 120Hz.
Moreover, for gamers who view screens for an extended period of time, LG Display’s LED displays are particularly suitable because they are known for their eye comfort.
While this new display prototype looks set to please gamers, more casual viewers may be intrigued by its adaptability. For those who want to see the display in action, the digital CES 2021 event will run from the 11 January 11 to January 14.
