New LG Display Will Transform From Flat To Curved For Immersive Gaming

The 48-inch Bendable CSO display’s ultra-slim film exciter, which is the part that vibrates the display, has been reduced to a thickness of just 0.6mm from 9mm and therefore allows viewers to enjoy a thinner screen as well as highly impressive sound.

OLED technology has recently been gaining attention in the gaming TV market for its superiority, as each pixel emits its own light, offering an infinite contrast ratio. This creates another level of vivid picture quality, along with the seamless experience delivered by a response time of 0.1 milliseconds (ms), a refresh rate of 120Hz per second, and a wide variable refresh rate range from 40Hz to 120Hz.

Moreover, for gamers who view screens for an extended period of time, LG Display’s LED displays are particularly suitable because they are known for their eye comfort.