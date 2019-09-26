New OnePlus 7T Comes With 90Hz Screen And Costs Under $600

OnePlus

OnePlus has managed to pack some of the best features from the OnePlus 7 Pro into its latest smartphone while reducing the cost.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is known for packing really good specs into reasonably priced handsets, with this latest phone being no exception.

This 7T smartphone has a 6.55-inch 1080p OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a Snapdragon 855+ processor and its made vast improvements to its Warp Charging. OnePlus says that the 7T can charge 27% faster than the original OnePlus7 and the 7 Pro.

To go with the impressive display is the triple-camera-setup on the back of the device. It looks similar to the Huawei Mate 30, housing a 48-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. One of the new features on the 7T is a super stable mode that lets you focus as close as one inch away from an object or person. Overall though, the camera setup does struggle to compete with some other setups on flagship smartphones.

The device’s design is incredibly similar to the OnePlus 7. What sets it aside from the Pro edition the most is the absence of a pop-up selfie camera, meaning that the 7T does not have a full-screen display. Instead, there’s a waterdrop notch at the top of the screen, which OnePlus claims is over 30% smaller than the one on the 7 model.

It will be one of the first devices that is launching with Android 10, Google’s latest software. If you’re after a cheaper alternative to the Mate 30 that has Google apps, this could be the phone for you. There’s also the company’s very own OxygenOS 10.0 which works over the top of Android 10.

There’s still a fingerprint sensor embedded in the display, but there’s no headphone jack on this device. If you’re a fan of the jack, I’m afraid you’re going to have to get yourselves and all new pair of wireless headphones or get a USB-C to headphone dongle.

Unfortunately OnePlus devices still don’t support wireless charging, with the battery much smaller than other flagships at 3800mAh.

Despite not quite being able to compete with other devices on the spec front, you have to remember that this device will cost less than $600. It’s incredibly good value for money, especially after reducing the cost from the 7T Pro by $70.