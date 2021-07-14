New Research Reveals How Much It Would Cost You To Own A Flying Car

PA Images

New research has estimated how much it will cost you to own a flying car, and it’s safe to say that you’d best get saving up now.

Once a pipe dream, flying cars are slowly but surely becoming a reality.

Advert 10

Last year saw a flying car successfully take-off with a person onboard, which was Japan’s first-ever manned flight of a flying car.

The test drive was conducted by SkyDrive and took place at Toyota Test Field’s 10,000 square metre grounds. The vehicle that the test involved, known as the SD-03, is thought to be the world’s smallest electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) model.

Check it out:

Loading…

Advert 10

Since then, it’s been predicted that flying cars will be available for purchase in just two years time. In Japan in particular, it’s hoped the once fictitious vehicles will help ease congestion in the country.

Morgan Stanley’s lead analyst in aircraft and airlines explained the hopes for flying cars to The Japan Times earlier this year:

[Flying cars] could later transform into a cost-effective, time-efficient method of traveling short to medium distances, eventually taking business away from car and airline companies.

Analysts from the investment banking company predicted that the flying car sector could be worth a whopping $1.5 trillion by 2040.

Advert 10

SkyDrive isn’t the only one promising flying cars to be available by 2023; AeroMobil has also predicted that its vehicles will be ready to purchase by then.

See the vehicle here:

Loading…

Patrick Hessel, chairman and CEO of AeroMobil, said in a statement in April, ‘The successful performance of The AeroMobil in passing these critical governmental certification tests brings the commercialisation of a new luxury supercar, equally at home in the air or on the road one step closer to reality.’

Advert 10

‘When it comes to market in 2023, it will be the coolest thing on four wheels ever commercialised, providing unlimited freedom of travel,’ he added.

But how much will these cars set you back, I hear you ask? According to research conducted by the Pentagon Motor Group, the average vehicle could set you back an eye-watering £535,831.

AeroMobil

This calculation includes the price of the car itself, the insurance, the flying licence needed to fly it, storage and parking costs, as well as fuel.

Advert 10

If you thought your current car insurance was bad, the insurance on a flying car could cost you nearly £13,000 a year.

Ouch.