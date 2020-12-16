New Satellite Can See Inside Buildings, Day or Night
A new satellite has been developed that can see inside buildings both during the day and at night.
Created by Capella Space, the satellite’s images so crisp that people can see through walls.
While many surveillance satellites are only useful when there’s daylight, Capella Space’s creation can be used in the dark and in all kinds of weathers.
Discussing the innovative creation, Capella Space CEO Payam Banazadeh, a former system engineer at the NASA Jet Propulsion laboratory, told Futurism, ‘It turns out that half of the world is in nighttime, and half of the world, on average, is cloudy.’
He continued:
When you combine those two together, about 75 percent of Earth, at any given time, is going to be cloudy, nighttime, or it’s going to be both. It’s invisible to you, and that portion is moving around.
Capella Space have since released a platform today, December 16, that allows the government or private customers to request images of anything or anywhere in the world. Impressive or unnerving? I’ll let you decide.
Banazadeh went on to say that the new satellite may be able to improve the way scientists monitor the planet.
He explained:
There’s a bunch of gaps in how we’re currently observing Earth from space – the majority of the sensors we use to observe earth are optical imaging sensors.
If it’s cloudy, you’re going to see the clouds, not what’s happening under the clouds. And if there’s not much light, you’re going to have a really hard time getting an image that is useful.
The satellite is able to see right through clouds due to its synthetic aperture radar (SAR).
Futurism explained that SAR ‘works similarly to how dolphins and bats navigate using echolocation’ and that the satellite will beam down strong radio signals towards its target. It then collects and interprets the signal as it bounces back up into orbit.
It’s these radio signals that are able to penetrate through a building’s wall.
Banazadeh added, ‘At that frequency, the clouds are pretty much transparent. You can penetrate clouds, fog, moisture, smoke, haze. Those things don’t matter anymore. And because you’re generating your own signal, it’s as if you’re carrying a flashlight. You don’t care if it’s day or night.’
While Capella Space didn’t create SAR, Banazadeh says it is the first US company to offer the innovative technology, as well as being the first global company to offer a more accessible platform for people to use.
