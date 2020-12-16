unilad
Advert

New Satellite Can See Inside Buildings, Day or Night

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Dec 2020 18:50
New Satellite Can See Inside Buildings, Day or NightNew Satellite Can See Inside Buildings, Day or NightCapella Space

A new satellite has been developed that can see inside buildings both during the day and at night.

Created by Capella Space, the satellite’s images so crisp that people can see through walls.

Advert

While many surveillance satellites are only useful when there’s daylight, Capella Space’s creation can be used in the dark and in all kinds of weathers.

Capella Space

Discussing the innovative creation, Capella Space CEO Payam Banazadeh, a former system engineer at the NASA Jet Propulsion laboratory, told Futurism, ‘It turns out that half of the world is in nighttime, and half of the world, on average, is cloudy.’

He continued:

Advert

When you combine those two together, about 75 percent of Earth, at any given time, is going to be cloudy, nighttime, or it’s going to be both. It’s invisible to you, and that portion is moving around.

Capella Space have since released a platform today, December 16, that allows the government or private customers to request images of anything or anywhere in the world. Impressive or unnerving? I’ll let you decide.

Banazadeh went on to say that the new satellite may be able to improve the way scientists monitor the planet.

Capella Space
Advert

He explained:

There’s a bunch of gaps in how we’re currently observing Earth from space – the majority of the sensors we use to observe earth are optical imaging sensors.

If it’s cloudy, you’re going to see the clouds, not what’s happening under the clouds. And if there’s not much light, you’re going to have a really hard time getting an image that is useful.

The satellite is able to see right through clouds due to its synthetic aperture radar (SAR).

Futurism explained that SAR ‘works similarly to how dolphins and bats navigate using echolocation’ and that the satellite will beam down strong radio signals towards its target. It then collects and interprets the signal as it bounces back up into orbit.

Advert
Capella Space

It’s these radio signals that are able to penetrate through a building’s wall.

Banazadeh added, ‘At that frequency, the clouds are pretty much transparent. You can penetrate clouds, fog, moisture, smoke, haze. Those things don’t matter anymore. And because you’re generating your own signal, it’s as if you’re carrying a flashlight. You don’t care if it’s day or night.’

While Capella Space didn’t create SAR, Banazadeh says it is the first US company to offer the innovative technology, as well as being the first global company to offer a more accessible platform for people to use.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds
Animals

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months
News

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules
Celebrity

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor
Sport

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Technology, Now, Space

Credits

Futurism

  1. Futurism

    A New Satellite Can Peer Inside Buildings, Day or Night

 