unilad
Advert

New Satellite Camera Can See Through Walls And Take ‘Crystal Clear’ Pictures Of Earth

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 19 Dec 2020 18:45
New Satellite's Camera That Can See Through Walls Takes 'Crystal Clear' Pictures Of EarthNew Satellite's Camera That Can See Through Walls Takes 'Crystal Clear' Pictures Of EarthCapella Space

An incredible new satellite can create high resolution pictures of pretty much anywhere on the planet.

Capella-2, which is currently orbiting around Earth, can see through clouds and poor air visibility and can even penetrate through walls, too.

Advert

The incredible technology uses Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) to shoot powerful radio signals to ‘illuminate’ a point of interest, which it then uses to collect data from the echo of each pulse to interpret detailed imagery.

New Satellite's Camera That Can See Through Walls Takes 'Crystal Clear' Pictures Of EarthNew Satellite's Camera That Can See Through Walls Takes 'Crystal Clear' Pictures Of EarthCapella Space

Capella-2 can create 50cm by 50cm resolution images with a Spotlight mode that can hover over an area of interest for up to 60 seconds.

As it stands, only one device has been created as a test, however the company already has contracts to build satellites for government agencies like the National Reconnaissance Office and the US Air Force.

Advert

Although the device is capable of penetrating through walls, Capella insists that it can’t image what’s inside them, meaning it can’t be used to spy inside people’s homes.

New Satellite's Camera That Can See Through Walls Takes 'Crystal Clear' Pictures Of EarthNew Satellite's Camera That Can See Through Walls Takes 'Crystal Clear' Pictures Of EarthCapella Space

‘The technology uses radio waves, which are capable of traveling through walls (like cell phones and Wi-Fi),’ the company explained, as per the MailOnline.

‘But, as we know, even cell phone and Wi-Fi signals weaken as they move further away from a cellular tower or a Wi-Fi access point. Radar signals are the same: They can travel through walls, but are far too weak to image or see anything indoors.’

Advert

It’s hoped the new technology will allow people to utilise space more effectively, while monitoring anything from infrastructure to climate change.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Mia Khalifa Filmed ‘Using Face Mask To Pick Up Dog Poo, Then Putting It On Her Face’
News

Mia Khalifa Filmed ‘Using Face Mask To Pick Up Dog Poo, Then Putting It On Her Face’

Naked Man Wearing Only A Panda Head Filmed Rollerblading On Highway
Viral

Naked Man Wearing Only A Panda Head Filmed Rollerblading On Highway

Brazilian Supreme Court Rules Anti-Vaxxers Will Be Banned From Public Spaces
News

Brazilian Supreme Court Rules Anti-Vaxxers Will Be Banned From Public Spaces

Jacob Rees-Mogg Says UNICEF Is ‘Playing Cheap Politics’ By Feeding Hungry Kids In The UK
News

Jacob Rees-Mogg Says UNICEF Is ‘Playing Cheap Politics’ By Feeding Hungry Kids In The UK

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Technology

Credits

MailOnline

  1. MailOnline

    The spy satellite that can see INSIDE your apartment and take 'crystal clear' pictures even through clouds

 