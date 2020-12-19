New Satellite Camera Can See Through Walls And Take ‘Crystal Clear’ Pictures Of Earth

New Satellite's Camera That Can See Through Walls Takes 'Crystal Clear' Pictures Of Earth Capella Space

An incredible new satellite can create high resolution pictures of pretty much anywhere on the planet.

Capella-2, which is currently orbiting around Earth, can see through clouds and poor air visibility and can even penetrate through walls, too.

The incredible technology uses Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) to shoot powerful radio signals to ‘illuminate’ a point of interest, which it then uses to collect data from the echo of each pulse to interpret detailed imagery.

Capella-2 can create 50cm by 50cm resolution images with a Spotlight mode that can hover over an area of interest for up to 60 seconds.

As it stands, only one device has been created as a test, however the company already has contracts to build satellites for government agencies like the National Reconnaissance Office and the US Air Force.

Although the device is capable of penetrating through walls, Capella insists that it can’t image what’s inside them, meaning it can’t be used to spy inside people’s homes.

‘The technology uses radio waves, which are capable of traveling through walls (like cell phones and Wi-Fi),’ the company explained, as per the MailOnline.

‘But, as we know, even cell phone and Wi-Fi signals weaken as they move further away from a cellular tower or a Wi-Fi access point. Radar signals are the same: They can travel through walls, but are far too weak to image or see anything indoors.’

It’s hoped the new technology will allow people to utilise space more effectively, while monitoring anything from infrastructure to climate change.