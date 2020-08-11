New See-Through TV Makes Images Look Like They’re Floating In Midair
Xiaomi has released a see-through television that makes things appear like they’re floating midair, and I can’t decide if it’s ridiculous or amazing.
The Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition was released in aid of Xiaomi’s 10th anniversary, and its cutting-edge display technology along with its unique design has got tech-boffins very excited.
While traditional TVs have a black panel, this TV has a clear one and simply looks like a piece of glass when switched off. Impressively the processing units are embedded in its base stand.
The 55 inch screen features a 150000:1 static contrast ratio and and infinite dynamic contract ratio which means it will have ‘extra rich blacks an unmatched brightness’ with its DCI-P3 93% colour spectrum support. Apparently its 10-bit panel displays 1.07 billion colour combinations gives an extra-wide colour spectrum far beyond what the human eye can perceive.
The Xiaomi website further explains:
The TV comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 120Hz MEMC technology, providing consumers with smoother and clearer motion representation. The 1ms fast response rate also makes gaming truly lifelike with smooth controls and low latency.
Similar to its predecessor, Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is also equipped with an AI Master Smart Engine, along with the MediaTek 9650 custom-made TV chip, with over 20 optimization algorithms and dedicated optimization for 5 major use scenarios, the device intelligently refines graphic resolution to create vibrant pictures. [sic]
But, before you start envisioning the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV in your home, it’ll set you back an eye watering ¥49,999 ($7,200).
BRB, just emptying my piggy bank…
