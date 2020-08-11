New See-Through TV Makes Images Look Like They’re Floating In Midair

The TV comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 120Hz MEMC technology, providing consumers with smoother and clearer motion representation. The 1ms fast response rate also makes gaming truly lifelike with smooth controls and low latency.

Similar to its predecessor, Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is also equipped with an AI Master Smart Engine, along with the MediaTek 9650 custom-made TV chip, with over 20 optimization algorithms and dedicated optimization for 5 major use scenarios, the device intelligently refines graphic resolution to create vibrant pictures. [sic]