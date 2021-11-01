unilad
Advert

New Squid Game Cryptocurrency Revealed To Be A Scam As Investors Lose Millions

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Nov 2021 17:28
New Squid Game Cryptocurrency Revealed To Be A Scam As Investors Lose MillionsNetflix

Investors looking to make money from a Squid Game cryptocurrency have had their hopes crushed as scammers initiated a so-called ‘rug pull’ on the project. 

Inspired by the hit Netflix series, the SQUID token arrived on the cryptocurrency market last week and quickly soared in value, increasing by almost 25,000% in less than a week. 

Advert

The emergence of the crypto came with a number of red flags, including a number of spelling and grammar errors on its website and a Telegram channel and Twitter account which limited comments and responses.

Squid Game (Netflix)Netflix

The most concerning element of the crypto was highlighted by Gizmodo, which pointed out that no one who purchased the coin was able to sell it, meaning it would have been impossible for them to make money from it.

Unfortunately, the crypto still managed to dupe investors, and SQUID peaked at a price of $2,861 before suddenly plummeting to $0 at approximately 5.00am ET today, November 1, according to the website CoinMarketCap.

Advert

Dubbed a ‘rug pull’ by investors, the drop indicates the scammers responsible for the currency cashed out their coins in exchange for real money, thus draining the liquidity pool from the exchange.

Through the scheme, the anonymous creators of SQUID managed to make off with an estimated $2.1 million. The sudden move was accompanied by the removal of the SQUID website, hosted at SquidGame.cash, and all associated social media pages.

Gizmodo has noted it is incredibly difficult to identify scammers in cryptocurrency, but advised those looking to invest to figure out if it is possible to sell the coins they’re looking to buy. If the crypto cannot be sold, the price of it becomes irrelevant.

Advert

The collapse of SQUID comes after Twitter flagged the cryptocurrency’s account as suspicious and restricted access to the page.

When it first emerged, the SQUID cryptocurrency was marketed as a play-to-earn token which gave investors the opportunity to win prize money through six online games, drawing inspiration from the Netflix show in which contestants took on a series of challenges in a bid to win life-changing amounts of money.

Investors were told ‘the more people join, the larger reward pool will be (sic)’, and that developers would take 10% of the entry fees, while 90% of the fees would go to the winner of the games.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Hasbulla Accused Of Running Away ‘Like A Little Girl’ By Abdu Rozik Following UFC Brawl
Sport

Hasbulla Accused Of Running Away ‘Like A Little Girl’ By Abdu Rozik Following UFC Brawl

Elon Musk Gives UN Conditions For $6 Billion Donation To Solve World Hunger
News

Elon Musk Gives UN Conditions For $6 Billion Donation To Solve World Hunger

Piers Morgan Slams Alec Baldwin’s ‘Insensitive’ Halloween Celebrations
Celebrity

Piers Morgan Slams Alec Baldwin’s ‘Insensitive’ Halloween Celebrations

Millions Of Brits Are Related To The Royal Family
Life

Millions Of Brits Are Related To The Royal Family

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Technology, cryptocurrency, Investment, Netflix, Now, scam, Squid Game

Credits

Gizmodo

  1. Gizmodo

    Squid Game Cryptocurrency Scammers Make Off With $2.1 Million

 