New Squid Game Cryptocurrency Revealed To Be A Scam As Investors Lose Millions

Netflix

Investors looking to make money from a Squid Game cryptocurrency have had their hopes crushed as scammers initiated a so-called ‘rug pull’ on the project.

Advert 10

The emergence of the crypto came with a number of red flags, including a number of spelling and grammar errors on its website and a Telegram channel and Twitter account which limited comments and responses.

Netflix

The most concerning element of the crypto was highlighted by Gizmodo, which pointed out that no one who purchased the coin was able to sell it, meaning it would have been impossible for them to make money from it.

Unfortunately, the crypto still managed to dupe investors, and SQUID peaked at a price of $2,861 before suddenly plummeting to $0 at approximately 5.00am ET today, November 1, according to the website CoinMarketCap.

Advert 10

Dubbed a ‘rug pull’ by investors, the drop indicates the scammers responsible for the currency cashed out their coins in exchange for real money, thus draining the liquidity pool from the exchange.

Through the scheme, the anonymous creators of SQUID managed to make off with an estimated $2.1 million. The sudden move was accompanied by the removal of the SQUID website, hosted at SquidGame.cash, and all associated social media pages.

Gizmodo has noted it is incredibly difficult to identify scammers in cryptocurrency, but advised those looking to invest to figure out if it is possible to sell the coins they’re looking to buy. If the crypto cannot be sold, the price of it becomes irrelevant.

Advert 10

The collapse of SQUID comes after Twitter flagged the cryptocurrency’s account as suspicious and restricted access to the page.

When it first emerged, the SQUID cryptocurrency was marketed as a play-to-earn token which gave investors the opportunity to win prize money through six online games, drawing inspiration from the Netflix show in which contestants took on a series of challenges in a bid to win life-changing amounts of money.

Investors were told ‘the more people join, the larger reward pool will be (sic)’, and that developers would take 10% of the entry fees, while 90% of the fees would go to the winner of the games.