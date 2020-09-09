unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

New Volkswagen Van Can Transform Into A Campsite On Wheels

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 09 Sep 2020 18:59
New Volkswagen Van Can Transform Into A Campsite On WheelsNew Volkswagen Van Can Transform Into A Campsite On WheelsVolkswagen

We all know and love Volkswagen for its iconic camper vans, but now the car manufacturing giant has upped its game.

Advert

As cool as the original camper vans look, they’re pretty tiny, so Volkswagen has updated its latest model of the Caddy California to be like a mini motorhome.

Set to drop next year, the fifth-generation Caddy, the smallest member of the California family, boasts a pull-out kitchen with a single hob gas cooker with windscreen and shelf, as well as a 15.1 square foot glass roof for optimal late night stargazing.

Volkswagen

It will also have an almost two-metre long foldout bed with a ‘high quality’ mattress. If that wasn’t enough, it also has a new modular tent system that can be attached to the back of the van for additional sleeping space.

Advert

Other details to make camping more functional include a dimmable LED lighting system, integrated fly screens and camping furniture that can be stowed in a bag under the bed. Fancy, or what?

Volkswagen

For those who are conscious about their carbon footprint, the van also has some particularly clean 2.0-litre TDI turbodiesel engines, featuring a new ‘twin dosing’ AdBlue SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system to reduce emissions.

The California will be offered in two versions; one with 75hp and another with 90hp, and with optional 4Motion four-wheel drive as well as the standard front-wheel drive.

Volkswagen

This van sounds fancy enough that even the likes of Paris Hilton would consider a camping trip.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Life, Caddy California, Camper van, Now, Technology, Travel, Volkswagen

Credits

Lonely Planet and 1 other

  1. Lonely Planet

    Volkswagen's new van can convert into a compact campsite on wheels

  2. Parkers

    VW Caddy California: new compact campervan from Volkswagen

 