New Volkswagen Van Can Transform Into A Campsite On Wheels

We all know and love Volkswagen for its iconic camper vans, but now the car manufacturing giant has upped its game.

As cool as the original camper vans look, they’re pretty tiny, so Volkswagen has updated its latest model of the Caddy California to be like a mini motorhome.

Set to drop next year, the fifth-generation Caddy, the smallest member of the California family, boasts a pull-out kitchen with a single hob gas cooker with windscreen and shelf, as well as a 15.1 square foot glass roof for optimal late night stargazing.

It will also have an almost two-metre long foldout bed with a ‘high quality’ mattress. If that wasn’t enough, it also has a new modular tent system that can be attached to the back of the van for additional sleeping space.

Other details to make camping more functional include a dimmable LED lighting system, integrated fly screens and camping furniture that can be stowed in a bag under the bed. Fancy, or what?

For those who are conscious about their carbon footprint, the van also has some particularly clean 2.0-litre TDI turbodiesel engines, featuring a new ‘twin dosing’ AdBlue SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system to reduce emissions.

The California will be offered in two versions; one with 75hp and another with 90hp, and with optional 4Motion four-wheel drive as well as the standard front-wheel drive.

This van sounds fancy enough that even the likes of Paris Hilton would consider a camping trip.