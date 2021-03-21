New York Councillor Proposes Law To Ban Police Using Armed Robots

Pics: TriStar Pictures/Adam Savage’s Tested/YouTube

A New York City councillor wants to ban police from using armed robots after the ‘horror’ of seeing Boston Dynamics’ Digidog in action.

Robot dogs have been a major topic of conversation, whether it’s their use by the US military or Black Mirror giving us plenty of reasons to be terrified of them.

Advert 10

While it would appear we’re far away from the rollout of RoboCop or a trigger-happy ED-09, councilmember Ben Kallos has proposed a law which would see the use of armed robots by the city’s police prohibited.

Asreported by Ars Technica, Kallos said: ‘I don’t think anyone was anticipating that they’d actually be used by the NYPD right now. I have no problem with using a robot to defuse a bomb, but it has to be the right use of a tool and the right type of circumstance.’

The Digidog had been used as part of a hostage situation in the Bronx last month, gathering intel on the house before police arrested the culprits.

Advert 10

The NYPD said in an earlier statement that it’s ‘been using robots since the 1970s to save lives in hostage situations and hazmat incidents. This model of robot is being tested to evaluate its capabilities against other models in use by our Emergency Service Unit and Bomb Squad.’

PA Images

Patrick Lin, the director of the Ethics and Emerging Sciences Group at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, who supports the ban, warned: ‘Nonlethal robots could very well morph into lethal ones. Robots can save police lives, and that’s a good thing, But we also need to be careful it doesn’t make a police force more violent.’

However, Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter assured: ‘All of our buyers, without exception, must agree that Spot will not be used as a weapon or configured to hold a weapon. As an industry, we think robots will achieve long-term commercial viability only if people see robots as helpful, beneficial tools without worrying if they’re going to cause harm.’

Advert 10