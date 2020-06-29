New Apple iPhone Won’t Include Power Adapter To Save Costs, Says Insider

Next iPhone Won't Include Power Adapter To Save Costs, Says Insider Apple/PA Images

Apple is reportedly shirking extra costs on the iPhone 12 by removing power adapters and EarPods from the boxes.

For the company’s consumer drones out there, myself included, you’ll be aware of the trimmings that usually come equipped with a new phone: plug, cable and EarPods. Basically all the necessary bits to get you on your way with your new bit of kit.

However, by the time this year’s new iPhone hits store shelves, don’t expect to have all the ‘extras’ at the point of purchase; nothing says saving money like forcing people to fork out additional cash just to charge their phone.

iPhone 12 PhoneArena Concept Pics Phone Arena

According to industry insider and TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo – whose claims have been reported across a variety of outlets, such as The Verge, MacRumors and AppleInsider – the tech giant is planning to remove power adapters and EarPods from the iPhone 12 boxes, as well as taking the adapter out of new iPhone SE boxes later this year.

This is reportedly due to the surging costs in upgrading the new iPhone to 5G, with smaller, more eco-friendly boxes allowing for bigger shipments. Also, not including EarPods will likely encourage more purchases of AirPods, Apple’s increasingly ubiquitous wireless equivalent.

AirPods PA Images

If you were to order an iPhone right now, you’d be given EarPods with all of them, a 5W USB-A adapter with the iPhone 11 and SE, and an 18W USB-C adapter with the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, with the latter coming after years of complaints regarding the 5W’s sluggish capabilities.

Kuo added that Apple is producing a 20W charger for shipment with a new 10.8-inch iPad and an 8.5-inch iPad mini, with a Lightning to USB-C cable. While the new iPhone will come with the cable, it allegedly won’t be packed with an adapter, meaning customers will have to purchase one separately (there’s no reported plans for an included wireless charger, either).

Production of current 5W and 18W chargers is set to cease later this year, with the 12W adapter – which comes with current generations of the 10.2-inch iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini – will end production ‘in nine-12 months’.

iPhone 12 Concept Pics EverythingApplePro EverythingApplePro

As for cost, the new iPhone is expected to come in at a similar price as its predecessor, at around $699 for the regular model while the Pro and Pro Max models will be $999 and $1099 respectively.

There’s no word on an official release date, nor a reveal for the iPhone 12. Apple usually unveils its new products in September of each year, so we’ll just have to keep trawling the web for leaks until we get a proper look.

