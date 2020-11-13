Nintendo Switch Has Spent 23 Months As The Best Selling US Console PA

The Nintendo Switch has been a consistent seller over the last two years and has managed to be the best-selling console in the US for 23 straight months. However, this streak may not last much longer.

It seems like a lifetime since the disastrous Wii U, and the Switch has seen Nintendo return to commercial and critical success since its launch in 2017. With a steady release of exclusive and highly popular games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Zelda: Breath of The Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the console has managed to carve out an eager audience.

The ability to create unique and widely appealing games has resulted in 23 months on top of the US console market, as well as October sales that surpass the number achieved last year.

According to data collected by the market research group NPD, the Switch and Switch Lite sold 735,926 units last month, taking the consoles total units sold in the US to 22.5 million. The success has been attributed by Nintendo to its game roster alongside the marketability of its products to women and children.

This impressive milestone has been discussed in the same month as the release of the next-generation consoles. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will likely surpass the sales of the console this month with their highly anticipated releases. Nonetheless, Nintendo does not seem to be worried about its position in the gaming market.

Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s SVP of sales and marketing, told The Verge:

It’s always exciting when new consoles enter the video game marketplace. It’s great to see the PS5 and the Xbox Series S and X coming into the marketplace, but we do think that the Nintendo Switch occupies a fundamentally different position, and really has a unique proposition for shoppers and players.

Given the continued success of the console, it seems like Nintendo is right to stick to its strategy and it will be interesting to see if the Switch resurfaces at the top as excitement for the next-generation consoles eases and more flagship titles are released.

