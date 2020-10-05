Nobel Prize In Medicine Awarded To Trio Who Discovered Hepatitis C PA Images/Wikimedia

A British scientist is among a trio of researchers to be awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus.

The UK’s Michael Houghton received the prize along with US researchers Harvey Alter and Charles Rice for their work in identifying blood-borne hepatitis, a virus that can cause cirrhosis (late-stage liver scarring) and liver cancer.

The trio will share the 10 million Swedish kronor (£870,000) prize as well as the global accolade for scientific excellence and achievement.

The Nobel Assembly from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm said that the trio: ‘made seminal discoveries that led to the identification of a novel virus.’

Before the discovery, scientists in the 1960s were growing concerned that people receiving blood transfusions were contracting chronic hepatitis, which causes liver inflammation, from an unknown disease. The Nobel Prize committee said a blood transfusion during that time was like playing ‘Russian Roulette’, according to BBC News.

Hepatitis C was described as a ‘plague’ by Thomas Perlmann, the secretary of the Nobel committee during a press briefing, according to The Guardian and said he woke-up the two US researchers to tell them the good news on the phone while Houghton wasn’t immediately reachable.

Hepatitis A and B had been discovered by the mid-1960s but by 1972, the growing number of patients receiving blood transfusions and developing health problems with their livers launched researchers into action, looking for the cause.

Professor Alter first showed the industry through chimpanzee research that there was another unidentified infection causing issues with the human liver, even after the patient had received a blood transfusion.

The world had to wait until 1989 – 17 years after the search for the mystery virus began – for Professor Houghton to isolate the genetic sequence of the virus, eventually naming it Hepatitis C.

Professor Rice completed the discovery by testing the Houghton-isolated sequence and injecting it into chimpanzees in 1997 – an experiment which led the chimpanzee to contract hepatitis and thus, the cure for the virus began development.

Around 70 million people in the world are currently living with Hepatitis C which continues to kill 400,000 people every year. In the UK alone, 215,000 people are estimated to be living with the virus and the Nobel committee said: ‘for the first time in history, the disease can now be cured, raising hopes of eradicating Hepatitis C virus from the world.’