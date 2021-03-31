unilad
Advert

Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Run For 28,000 Years

by : Emily Brown on : 31 Mar 2021 16:43
Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Run For 28,000 Yearsndbtechnology/Instagram/Pixabay

Now that the days of the Nokia brick phone are behind us it’s all the more impressive when we hear of batteries that can last for days on end, but a power source that can last a few lifetimes? Not even Nokia can compete with that. 

The US startup company NDB, which stands for Nano Diamond Battery, has announced the ‘high-power diamond-based alpha, beta, and neutron voltaic battery’ which can last for up to 28,000 years – that’s 245,280,000 hours.

Advert

To create the game-changing power source, the company combines radioactive isotopes from nuclear waste with layers of panelled nano diamonds.

NDB/InstagramNDB/Instagram

Although playing around with nuclear waste doesn’t sound too sensible, the battery is safe for humans.

The company explains:

Advert

The DNV (diamond nuclear voltaic) stacks along with the source are coated with a layer of poly-crystalline diamond, which is known for being the most thermally conductive material also has the ability to contain the radiation within the device and is the hardest material, [12] times tougher than stainless steel.

This makes our product extremely tough and tamperproof.

Diamonds are excellent and conducting heat, and micro-sized diamonds move heat away from the radioactive isotope materials so fact that it generates electricity, according to Popular Mechanics.

NDB’s idea is similar to that of the first known DNV battery concept presented by scientists, which used waste graphite from a graphite-cooled nuclear reactor.

Advert

Thanks to the radioactively contaminated graphite and heat-conducting diamongs, the device could last thousands of years. The difference with NDB’s concept is that it uses layers and layers of the diamond and radioactive waste panels in an bid to create higher total amounts of energy.

Though the impressive battery life is definitely a plus, each battery cell will only produce a minuscule amount of energy, meaning huge numbers of the cells must be combined in order to power regular and larger devices.

NDB began working on its battery in 2012 and expects to have a working product in 2023.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Retired Priest Says Hell Was Invented By The Church To Control People
Life

Retired Priest Says Hell Was Invented By The Church To Control People

Rick And Morty Season Five Gets First Trailer
Film and TV

Rick And Morty Season Five Gets First Trailer

Boxing Match Called Off After Boxer’s Face Swells Up Amid Dramatic Clash
Sport

Boxing Match Called Off After Boxer’s Face Swells Up Amid Dramatic Clash

George Floyd’s Family Kneeled For 8 Minutes 46 Seconds Outside The Courthouse
News

George Floyd’s Family Kneeled For 8 Minutes 46 Seconds Outside The Courthouse

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Technology, battery, Now

Credits

Popular Mechanics

  1. Popular Mechanics

    The Radioactive Diamond Battery That Will Run For 28,000 Years

 