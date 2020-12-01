NVIDIA Announces GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Card

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is responsible for the best graphics cards on the market, but they do tend to be pretty expensive. Fortunately, a cheaper alternative, called the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, is being produced by the company.

NVIDIA unveiled its new graphics card today, and it keeps up with its peers in the next generation RTX 3000 series. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will be ideal for those on a budget, but it does offer quality that helps it surpass the previous generation. In fact, NVIDIA claims that the new card is 40 percent faster than the RTX 2060 Super.

The introduction to the new graphics card can be seen below:

The new card will be released on December 2 and will set consumers back £369. Interesting the system looks very similar to the RTX 3070 bar its lighter shade of grey. Of course, at the cheaper price point, the RTX 3060 Ti does offer less than the RTX 3070.

There are plenty of intriguing features in this graphics card. The RTX 3060 Ti has 8GB of video memory, a base clock of 1410Mhz as well as a boost clock of 1665Mhz. These aren’t quite the figures achieved by its more expensive counterparts, but it should be more than enough for most players. The RTX 3060 Ti will also enable ray-tracing as well as DLSS support. This is undoubtedly impressive hardware and with the ability to run Nvidia’s suite of RTX apps, many may be tempted by the offering.

The RTX 3060 Ti is a hundred pounds cheaper than the substantial RTX 3070, and while it doesn’t offer the same top-end specs, it will likely please most gamers. On top of that, the specifications still trump the graphics card offerings from the next-generation of consoles in every way. The only problem will be getting one of these systems before they inevitably sell out.