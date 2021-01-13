NVIDIA Reveals New And Affordable GeForce RTX 3060 At CES 2021 NVIDIA





Advert 10

NVIDIA is known for delivering the best graphics card on the gaming market, and the company has showcased a mid-range card at CES 2021 which will intrigue PC users who are on a budget.

During NVIDIA’s CES 2021 keynote, the company unveiled the GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. While the graphics card isn’t the most powerful the company has to offer, it does give gamers the ability to play ray-traced games at a reasonable price.

The specifications in this new GPU are not quite as good as the goliath GeForce RTX 3090, but they will be a significant upgrade for most PC users.

Advert 10

Nvidia graphics card NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s Jeff Fisher has detailed what consumers can expect from the GeForce RTX 3060. Using a comparison to the RTX 1060, Fisher claimed that the new GPU would deliver twice the raster performance and 10 times the ray-tracing performance. Many will have expected ray-tracing to be improved as the RTX 1060 doesn’t have specific ray-tracing cores. However, the GPU is also managing to give the current generation competition.

The GPU will also have improvements when compared to some of the products of this current generation. The system boasts 3,584 CUDA Cores, high-speed G6 memory and a base clock speed of 1.32GHz. The RTX 3060 will also have 12Gb VRAM, which is four times than the 8Gb RTX 3060 Ti.

In a press statement, NVIDIA detailed the appeal of this new graphics card:

Advert 10

The GeForce RTX 3060 has the power to dazzle you with immersive ray-traced effects in Control, Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Minecraft with RTX For Windows 10, Watch Dogs: Legion, and many other titles. And of course, NVIDIA DLSS is included, too, greatly accelerating frame rates in over 40 RTX games.

You can check out the trailer for the new GeForce RTX 3060 that shows the system running games like Minecraft below:

Given that the new GPU is $70 cheaper than the Ti, this new product could be a more popular proposition than the 8Gb RTX 3060 Ti. The card is expected to be released this February, and while it is cheaper than the higher-end GPU offerings of NVIDIA, consumers may still want to start saving. The GeForce RTX 3060 will cost $349.

Advert 10

Playing on a PC is never cheap, and it almost always costs more than buying a console. Nonetheless, with the specifications that the GeForce RTX 3060 is boasting at a relatively low price, it may be a worthwhile investment.