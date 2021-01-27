Oklahoma Struggles To Return $2 Million Stockpile Of Hydroxychloroquine PA Images

Oklahoma invested heavily in hydroxychloroquine shortly after former president Donald Trump praised the drug, but the state is now trying to offload the drug after finding it has little use.

As the coronavirus pandemic began to seriously affect the US last year, Trump made a series of unfounded medical claims. The former president recommended drinking bleach and getting UV light into the body, both of which would kill a person.

However, Oklahoma decided to invest in a drug that the president recommended and didn’t have the immediate side effect of death.

Trump claimed that hydroxychloroquine would be effective against the coronavirus. In response, Governor Kevin Stitt purchased $2 million worth of the drug. This move received backlash, but the governor claimed that the drug had numerous uses and that the money had been well spent. Almost a year later, the state is trying to offload the stock.

Alex Gerszewski, a spokesman for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, has told The Frontier that the state wishes to sell the stock back to California-based FFF Enterprises, Inc. It is unlikely that Oklahoma will get the money back, and it seems that the endeavour will result in a significant loss.

Nonetheless, Governor Stitt’s spokeswoman, Carly Atchison, told The Frontier:

Every decision the Governor makes is with the health and lives of Oklahomans in mind, including purchasing hydroxychloroquine, securing PPE, and now distributing vaccines as quickly and efficiently as possible to combat this COVID crisis.

While Stitt may have had the interests of Oklahoma in mind, this will serve as a reminder to follow scientific advice. Health officials immediately pointed out that Trump’s claims were not medically supported, but 20 states stocked up on the drug in an apparent show of support for the president. Many of those who have been impacted by COVID-19 will likely be angered that their taxes have gone towards a drug that was never backed by science.

Moving forward, it is unclear how much money the hydroxychloroquine stock will be able to regain. However, if the state is attempting to sell the product back to the seller, it would likely be purchased at a fraction of the initial sale.

Fortunately, the state didn’t invest in the other medical recommendations of Trump, such as bleach. Although with its multiple purposes, cleaning products would likely have a stronger resale value.