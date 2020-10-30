One In Five Grandparents Have Got Into Video Games Since Lockdown
Lockdown has been tough on all of us, but it’s also been an opportunity to use all that free time to find new hobbies and try those skills we’ve always wanted to learn but never got round to.
This has particularly been the case when it comes to the elderly, with many shielding and unable to see their families face to face. Plenty of us will have seen our grandparents getting to grips with modern technology like FaceTime and Zoom, but it turns out there’s another, more unexpected activity grandparents have been taking up in numbers over the past few months.
According to a new study, commissioned by Cadbury Heroes, one in five grandparents got into video gaming during lockdown. Whether it’s to keep in touch with grandkids, or to explore the world of online gaming all by themselves, it seems grandparents are logging onto Assassins Creed and Fortnite in droves.
The study spoke to a number of elderly Brits who have caught the gaming bug during lockdown, as well as a few who are already experience gamers.
According to GAMINGbible, Bridget Odlin, a 76-year old grandmother, said:
Gaming has always been a passion of mine and something I have enjoyed with my kids, and now grandkids,
My grandchildren don’t see me as old and won’t have me called granny or grandma, they call me G’ma. It’s so important to stay connected with your family and there’s definitely no age limit on having fun.
I have a lot of grandkids and it allows me to bond and spend time with each of them – they often come round to play games with me, and I often win! I’ve even used gaming to connect with friends, and now my husband, I have got him hooked and we play lots of games together at home and on holiday.
The study also found that lockdown has resulted in a more positive attitude towards video gaming from parents, who it seems are coming around to the idea that gaming can be a valuable social tool for children.
An estimated 58% of families now say they use video games as an activity to bring them closer together, with six in 10 parents saying they think their children would have struggled without the social aspect of video gaming during lockdown.
Dr Lynn Love, a lecturer in computer arts at Abertay University and co-author of the study, said:
Gaming can be a fantastic tool that the entire family can benefit from, helping older members connect with some of the young gamers in their lives through shared experiences.
My research shows that videogames can play an important role in helping individuals to feel connected, and that a little more playfulness in our everyday lives can have positive benefits which expand beyond the game into the real world.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]