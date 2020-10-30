One In Five Grandparents Have Got Into Video Games Since Lockdown

Gaming has always been a passion of mine and something I have enjoyed with my kids, and now grandkids,

My grandchildren don’t see me as old and won’t have me called granny or grandma, they call me G’ma. It’s so important to stay connected with your family and there’s definitely no age limit on having fun.

I have a lot of grandkids and it allows me to bond and spend time with each of them – they often come round to play games with me, and I often win! I’ve even used gaming to connect with friends, and now my husband, I have got him hooked and we play lots of games together at home and on holiday.