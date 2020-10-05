One-Off $12 Million Boat Has A Ferrari F1 Racing Engine DuPont Registry

This Ferrari racing boat might be 68 years old, but it still holds a speed record to this day.

Ever seen a Ferrari take to the high seas? While it may sound like a James Bond fantasy, such a boat was made way back in 1952, and can be yours for a cool $12 million.

The 1952 Ferrari Arno XI is a one-of-a-kind hydroplane, designed by famed Italian speedboat racer and engineer Achille Castoldi to break the world speed record on water. To achieve his dream, Castoldi managed to convince Enzo Ferrari to supply him with a 4.5-litre, V12 Ferrari engine – and the rest is history.

Rufus Thompson

The upper body boasts the signature Ferrari red, encased in a hardwood, three-point hydroplane with swanky mahogany veneer. The racing boat’s name comes from the Arno River in Italy’s Tuscany region, but Castoldi actually smashed the world record on Lake Iseo by hitting a 150.19mph top speed in 1953.

That speed was achieved by two giant superchargers that added extra ‘oomph’ to the engine, courtesy of F1 engineers who aided Castoldi and builder Cantieri Timossi with construction. What started at 385 horsepower jumped to between 550 and 600 in race tune, with a twin-bladed propeller spinning up to 10,000rpm.

The engine itself was a formidable one, having propelled Ferrari himself to his first Grand Prix victory just a few years earlier, driving the Ferrari 375 F1 at Silverstone. It didn’t last forever, though, having exploded in another boat Castoldi made for a different class. When he retired from racing in 1954, the Arno XI was sold to Nando dell’Orto, an engineer who revised the aerodynamics for better stability, and which got him a second place finish in the 1965 900kg World Championship.

DuPont Registry

Over the years, the Arno XI has been on display at the Ferrari Museum and racing events like the Goodwood Revival. Now this very special boat could belong to one very minted Ferrari collector, courtesy of the DuPont Registry. The listing includes hundreds of period photographs and handwritten notes from Ferrari engineers, along with official certification of the boat’s speed record, which still stands after almost seven decades.

The boat will come restored by Ferrari Classiche, the official restoration branch of the legendary car manufacturers. Ferrari itself never made any other racing boats after the Arno XI, hence the hefty price tag. It’s not the most expensive Ferrari-related item, though: that’ll be the Ferrari 250 GTO, valued at $52 million.

