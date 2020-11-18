OnePlus Is Selling Its Ear Buds For $1

OnePlus

OnePlus has announced it’s putting its OnePlus Buds on sale for $1 today.

That’s not a typo. In a surprise tweet yesterday afternoon the company confirmed that its ear buds, which ordinarily sell for £79, will be reduced by 99% on its online store on Wednesday.

OnePlus hasn’t actually given a time for when the sale will start, but it says that it will last until it runs out of stock. Given how much of a steal this offer is, that will probably be a matter of minutes, so if you want to get your hands on the Buds, you’ll have to be quick.

The OnePlus Buds were released back in July, and the AirPod lookalikes have already received praise for their comparatively low price tag, but this takes things to a whole new level.

The ear buds hit the headlines last month when a shipment was seized by US Customs and Border Patrol, who mistook them for counterfeit AirPods.

They’re designed to work best with OnePlus phones, but the Buds and their accompanying app will also pair with any Android device. So if you’re looking for a cheap pair of true wireless buds, you’ll probably never find a better deal than this!

You can see the latest OnePlus offers here.

