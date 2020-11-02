OnePlus Launches 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition

OnePlus Launches Limited Edition 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition OnePlus

After years of delays and push backs, Cyberpunk 2077 finally looks set to launch in just over a month’s time. And to celebrate the game’s much anticipated arrival, OnePlus have officially released their brand new collab – the 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition.

The phone is an absolute beauty, and is one of the most heavily customised limited edition devices OnePlus has produced yet. The 8T’s back panel has a mottled granite-look finish, with a black cut-out at the bottom featuring Cyberpunk’s recognisable yellow lettering. The rear camera panel also features a yellow ‘2077’ logo, which Gizmochina reports also incorporates a barcode from the game.

The limited edition device comes with a luminous case, featuring a yellow outline that reportedly changes colour and brightness based on its surroundings.

The packaging for the phone is pretty cool, too: as well as the standard Warp Charge 65 Power Adapter and other necessary gizmos, OneTouch have thrown in some Cyberpunk stickers, and badge, and a printed map of the game.

This limited edition version is identical to the original as far as specs are concerned, but it does look like the phone’s operating system has got a few special add-ons.

The OxygenOS 11 software is the same as the regular 8T, but the device also features its own Cyberpunk theme and wallpapers, as well as camera filters inspired by the game.

OnePlus have a track record of big name collabs, having previously released a Star Wars limited edition 5T, and Avengers themed 6 series, and a two limited edition collaborations with McLaren.

The bad news is at the moment the Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition 8T is only available in China, where it’ll be released on November 11 and is slated to cost the equivalent of £465. There’s no word yet on whether OnePlus plans to do a global roll out, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

