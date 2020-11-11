Only Photograph Of Neil Armstrong On Moon Could Sell For $63,000 Buzz Aldrin/Christie's

NASA is selling a collection of photographs at auction, some of which have never been seen by the public. There are 2,400 items that up for grabs, but predictably they carry a pretty hefty price tag.

There have been plenty of conspiracy theories about NASA and the achievements of the agency, but photographs may silence the doubters. Christie’s is now auctioning off a range of images from the history of NASA’s space expeditions, and the auction even includes a very rare picture of Neil Armstrong on the moon.

Advert 10

Only Photograph Of Neil Armstrong On Moon Could Sell For $63,000 Buzz Aldrin/Christie's

The 2,400 photographs capture numerous projects such as Mercury and Gemini to the renowned Apollo journeys. Despite the number of photographs, there is an image that is by far the most valuable. An photograph captured by Buzz Aldrin of Neil Armstrong is expected to sell for up to an impressive £50,000 ($63,000). However, this is not the only high-value item that is available and other images of space will likely collect a significant sum.

The ‘Blue Marble’, which is an image of Earth fully illuminated taken in 1972 on the Apollo 17, is expected to sell for up to £25,000. Equally, the first photo of the Earth rising of the horizon of the Moon is expected to fetch £30,000 at the auction.

Nasa images NASA/Christie's

Advert 10

In the press release for the auction, the importance of the images was contextualised:

Through their cameras, the astronauts-turned-artists were able to convey to mankind the beauty and profundity of their experience into space, forever changing the way we see ourselves and our place in the universe.

These photographs that saw astronauts become photographers were primarily kept in archives in the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston, Texas. With this in mind, access to the images was only available to researchers before this auction so keen buyers may find some surprises.

The auction is ongoing for the next ten days, which should allow space enthusiasts can start saving for some unique purchases.

Advert 10