OnlyFans Launches SFW App As It Aims To Move Beyond Adult Content

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 17 Aug 2021 18:34
OnlyFans Launches SFW App As It Aims To Move Beyond Adult ContentPA Images/@timstokely/Instagram

OnlyFans has launched a new Safe For Work (SFW) app that will have no nudity on it.

The new app, named OFTV, has been created in a bid for OnlyFans to move away from adult content.

It’s thought that one of the main reasons for the move is because the adult content on the site has prevented OnlyFans from successfully launching an app as Google and Apple refused to have it in their app stores, despite 130 million people using OnlyFans every month.

Bella Throne (PA)PA Images

When you think of the online content subscription service, one of the first things that springs to mind is adult content, but the site also boasts an array of content creators, including chefs and fitness instructors – something that will be highlighted more on OFTV.

While there won’t be any nudity on the new app, there is a bonus to it – it’s completely free, and people are able to access OnlyFans’ original series Unlocked through it.

Speaking about OFTV, Tim Stokely, chief executive officer of OnlyFans, told Bloomberg:

OFTV provides a super convenient way for fans to watch content from favourite creators. There’s no adult content on OFTV. Because it’s not being monetised and there’s no direct impact on creators’ earnings, we are able to be in the app store.

The company isn’t concerned about making money from OFTV, as it makes a large amount of profit from the original website.

According to The Verge, the site boasts more than one million creators, who collectively generated a staggering $2 billion in annual sales by the end of last year, 20% of which goes straight into OnlyFans’ pockets.

With this in mind, Stokely reassured people that the company does not currently have any plans to monetise OFTV, and believes that the new app will bring in a ‘wider audience’.

He told Bloomberg, ‘People who have come on to OFTV to watch one video may go on to choose another. It’s a wider audience, and perhaps a slightly different audience.’

