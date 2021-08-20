OnlyFans: What Else Is On The Platform Aside From Porn?

PA Images/bellathorne/Instagram

Say the word ‘OnlyFans’ and those who have heard of the platform will likely all call to mind the same topic: porn.

The London-based social media site was founded in 2016, but grew rapidly following the coronavirus outbreak when people were encouraged to stay indoors, work from home and entertain themselves in ways that didn’t involve physical interaction.

OnlyFans reported a 42% increase in new accounts between March and July 2020, with hundreds of thousands of people using the platform to create and share content for 130 million users. Though OnlyFans made it possible for content creators of all kinds to earn money through their work, the platform has come to be known as one where users can access porn.

The site allowed users to post nude videos and photos in exchange for tips or a monthly fee from subscribers, however this week OnlyFans announced it would be banning sexually explicit posts from the site starting October 1.

Creators will still be able to post nude content, but it will need to be consistent with OnlyFans’ policies. So without access to porn on the platform, many people have asked the question: ‘what’s left?’

In fact, OnlyFans is home to numerous creators whose content is more family-friendly, with Tim Stokely, OnlyFans chief executive, telling The Independent in March that while ‘creators from the adult industry really embraced the platform early on’, the content now available on the site ‘has really evolved.’

Stokely said the site’s fastest-growing areas include fitness, music and fashion, with OnlyFans having recently launched a creative fund to support musicians.

OnlyFans has been looking to distance itself from its reputation as a site for adult content for some time, and this week the platform gave users further insight into its non-sexually explicit content with the promotion of a Safe For Work app, which is available on all major devices.

The app includes more than 800 videos, as well as OnlyFans’ original series Unlocked, which features conversations with creators such as Mia Khalifa, Bella Thorne and Holly Madison.

Other content available on the app includes original videos from pilates instructors, chefs and podcasters, proving there is much more to OnlyFans than the porn it has become known for.

The app was originally released in January, but OnlyFans only really began to promote it this week, likely in an effort to answer the inevitable question of what else the site is used for if not sexually explicit content.

The company is keen to market itself as simply another version of popular apps such as Instagram, through which creators can monetise their content with subscriptions rather than giving it away for free. Think of the recipes and fitness videos that pop up on your Instagram feed, except by offering users a chance to monetise their creations, OnlyFans paints itself as a vital tool for all online creators.

While changes to the site have been met with confusion by many, the fact nudity is still allowed on the platform as long as it is in keeping with the rules means those looking for such content will still be able to find it in some form.

However, the surprising announcement of the ban on porn, which undoubtedly helped the site grow, has at least sparked awareness of everything else OnlyFans has to offer.