Original Doge Meme Sells For Record-Breaking $4 Million

The iconic original Doge meme has sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) for a record-breaking $4 million.

Showing a concerned-looking Shiba Inu throwing the viewer some incredible side-eye, the ‘Doge’ meme has become one of the best-known and most-loved memes the internet has to offer.

As an increasing number of those responsible for viral videos and memes begin to reap the benefits of their creations by selling them as NFTs, it was only a matter of time before Doge went up for sale and inevitably found success at auction.

@kabosumama/Instagram

Though internet users fondly refer to the dog simply as Doge, the Shiba Inu in the meme is actually named Kabosu, and is owned by Atsuko Sato.

Sato put the meme up for auction on Tuesday, June 8, before auction participant @pleasrdao won ownership of the Doge meme with a bid of 1,696.9 of the cryptocurrency Ethereum, which is worth approximately $4 million, on Friday, NBC News reports.

The successful bid makes Doge the most expensive meme NFT of all time, beating the likes of ‘overly attached girlfriend’ and ‘disaster girl’ by a wide margin.

In a statement posted online, Sato explained the photo of Kabosu was actually one of many they took to update their blog, saying: ‘I take a lot of pictures every day, so that day was nothing out of the ordinary. Kabosu loves having her photo taken, so she was delighted to have the camera pointed towards her.’

The Doge NFT was certified ahead of the auction by internet meme database Know Your Meme, with editor-in-chief Don Caldwell expressing delight to have been ‘a part of this milestone in internet history.’

He commented: ‘If any meme deserved to be the new meme NFT record holder, it’s Doge.’

Caldwell noted that Doge, which he described as ‘one of the most iconic memes in internet history,’ had previously won Know Your Meme’s ‘Meme of the Decade’ award in December 2019.

Given its high status within meme-culture, it’s no surprise wannabe buyers were fighting over Doge, with users @twodollahotdoge and @pleasrdao engaged in a bidding war until the latter placed the unbeatable bid.