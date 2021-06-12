unilad
Advert

Original Doge Meme Sells For Record-Breaking $4 Million

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Jun 2021 11:56
Original Doge Meme Sells For Record-Breaking $4 Millionkabosu112.exblog.jp

The iconic original Doge meme has sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) for a record-breaking $4 million. 

Showing a concerned-looking Shiba Inu throwing the viewer some incredible side-eye, the ‘Doge’ meme has become one of the best-known and most-loved memes the internet has to offer.

Advert

As an increasing number of those responsible for viral videos and memes begin to reap the benefits of their creations by selling them as NFTs, it was only a matter of time before Doge went up for sale and inevitably found success at auction.

Announcement of Doge NFT (@kabosumama/Instagram)@kabosumama/Instagram

Though internet users fondly refer to the dog simply as Doge, the Shiba Inu in the meme is actually named Kabosu, and is owned by Atsuko Sato.

Sato put the meme up for auction on Tuesday, June 8, before auction participant @pleasrdao won ownership of the Doge meme with a bid of 1,696.9 of the cryptocurrency Ethereum, which is worth approximately $4 million, on Friday, NBC News reports.

Advert

The successful bid makes Doge the most expensive meme NFT of all time, beating the likes of ‘overly attached girlfriend’ and ‘disaster girl’ by a wide margin.

In a statement posted online, Sato explained the photo of Kabosu was actually one of many they took to update their blog, saying: ‘I take a lot of pictures every day, so that day was nothing out of the ordinary. Kabosu loves having her photo taken, so she was delighted to have the camera pointed towards her.’

The Doge NFT was certified ahead of the auction by internet meme database Know Your Meme, with editor-in-chief Don Caldwell expressing delight to have been ‘a part of this milestone in internet history.’

Advert

He commented: ‘If any meme deserved to be the new meme NFT record holder, it’s Doge.’

Caldwell noted that Doge, which he described as ‘one of the most iconic memes in internet history,’ had previously won Know Your Meme’s ‘Meme of the Decade’ award in December 2019.

Given its high status within meme-culture, it’s no surprise wannabe buyers were fighting over Doge, with users @twodollahotdoge and @pleasrdao engaged in a bidding war until the latter placed the unbeatable bid.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Teacher Put On Leave For Refusing To Use Transgender Pronouns Has Been Reinstated
News

Teacher Put On Leave For Refusing To Use Transgender Pronouns Has Been Reinstated

Hasbulla’s Age And Rare Genetic Condition Explained By Doctor
Life

Hasbulla’s Age And Rare Genetic Condition Explained By Doctor

Conservative Influencer Schooled By Queer Hero On Importance Of Pride Month
Life

Conservative Influencer Schooled By Queer Hero On Importance Of Pride Month

Gamer Shows Off Wii Bowling Ball We Never Knew Existed
Gaming

Gamer Shows Off Wii Bowling Ball We Never Knew Existed

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Animals, meme, Now

Credits

NBC News

  1. NBC News

    Iconic 'Doge' meme NFT breaks record, selling for $4 million

 