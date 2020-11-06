Panasonic Makes Gadget That Saves Earbuds From Japanese Train Tracks

NTV News/YouTube

Losing earbuds can be infuriating, especially when they are expensive. Fortunately, Panasonic has teamed up with a train company in Japan to save the called audio devices.

JR East is the biggest rail company in Japan and as a result, the company has seen a lot of wireless earphones being dropped on to the tracks. In fact, there were 950 reports of lost earphones on the track in Tokyo train stations between July and September. To prevent this issue, the train company has partnered with Panasonic who has invented a clever tool for collecting the lost items.

Typically the team at JR East would use a grabbing ‘magic hand’ much like a tool that is used to pick up littler, but the gravel on the ground makes it difficult to pick up smaller items like wireless earbuds. To address this issue Panasonic has created a vacuum inspired invention.

The vacuum will be able to quickly up the small items and because of its suction method, it will not have issues with gravel. The invention is currently being tested in Ikebukuro station but will see a wider roll-out if it process to be a success.

It is hoped that the tool will prevent staff from waiting until the end of the day, when train services have stopped, to pick up lost items.

This tool may have a wider application if it is useful and it could be helpful to train lines across the world. The tool would certainly relieve the anguish of dropping your AirPods between the platform, as there would at least be a glimmer of hope that they might be retrieved.