PayPal Will Now Let All US Users Buy And Sell Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin has recently seen another boost in its value and PayPal has responded, promptly offering its US users the ability to buy and sell the currency.

It seems that cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, is becoming increasingly accepted by mainstream financial firms. Long gone are the connections between popular cryptocurrency and the criminal silk road, and PayPal is now supporting the digital currency. Last month it was announced that PayPal would begin supporting cryptocurrency and an update on the US app has now seen the corresponding functions begin to roll out.

The exchange of currency is as simple as going through the pages on the app. Many may be tempted by this easy exchange, as the likes of Bitcoin is increasing in value again, and the currency may continue to climb in value. There are also information tabs that explain the risks involved in using digital currency as well as the policies of the finance company.

However, PayPal is not the first financial company to begin backing the form of currency. Other tech finance companies, such as Square’s Cash, has supported cryptocurrency since 2018. With this in mind, the move is a relatively safe one for PayPal, although it could lead to even more widespread interest in cryptocurrencies.

The option to buy cryptocurrency will be expanded at the start of 2021. Merchants will be able to receive cryptocurrency payments in early 2021 and by this point, the currency should function like any other traditional finance. In terms of using this function outside of the US, PayPal intends to expand the offering to ‘select international markets’ although it is unclear which markets will be included in the offering.

This expansion in accepted currency on PayPal looks set to help those who have been wondering what to do with their Bitcoin, and it may even tempt investors who have a ‘better late than never’ approach.