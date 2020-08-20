People Are Selling iPhones With Fortnite Installed For $18,000 On eBay
People are flogging iPhones with Fortnite installed for as much as $18,000 on eBay, attempting to cash in after the game was removed from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
The saga began after Fortnite users received an update on Apple and Android smartphones, allowing them to completely bypass digital payment systems. Instead, cash went straight to Epic Games, the studio behind the addictive game.
Needless to say, neither Apple or Google were best pleased by what has been perceived as a rather cheeky move, taking Fortnite down from their digital storefronts altogether and accusing Epic Games of having committed a terms-of-service violation.
Epic Games responded in a similarly combative fashion, as per Business Insider, swiftly suing both companies for exhibiting alleged anticompetitive behaviour.
Apple made the following statement earlier this week:
The App Store is designed to be a safe and trusted place for users and a great business opportunity for all developers. Epic has been one of the most successful developers on the App Store, growing into a multibillion dollar business that reaches millions of iOS customers around the world.
We very much want to keep the company as part of the Apple Developer Program and their apps on the Store.
The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers.
We won’t make an exception for Epic because we don’t think it’s right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers.
Now, the good news is that if you’ve already got Fortnite downloaded on your phone, there is no way for Apple or Google to remove it. And some money-minded individuals have cottoned onto this fact with the hope of making a quick buck.
Some sellers on eBay are now advertising used iPhones with Fortnite downloaded on them for what can only be described as silly amounts of money, considering you can still play this free-to-play game on platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Mac, PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
While some sellers have set the bidding as low as a few dollars, others have opted for some pretty wild starting prices.
One particularly bold listing prices what is essentially a very ordinary iPhone 11 at $18,000 – with a starting bid of $12,000.00 – which is, of course, absolutely preposterous.
Why anyone would choose to blow such an alarming some of money on a phone with a game on it – rather than, say, 10 really good holidays or a mortgage deposit – is quite honestly beyond me.
At the time of writing, there is still six days to place a bid, so if you feel like throwing your life savings away on a piece of technology that could quite easily be dropped down the loo, then by all means go for it.
